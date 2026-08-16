Byster Software for Hunt Showdown
Information about cheat
Byster for Hunt Showdown — a complete solution for confident gameplay that combines an advanced Aimbot, detailed ESP, and radar. The aimbot offers flexible adjustment of FOV, smoothness, distance, and target selection, while the Prediction system allows you to adapt leading to weapon characteristics and bullet speed – from Winfield to Sparks. The visual features cover players, AI Hunters, monsters, and bosses. Nearly every ESP element can be configured separately, including colors, allowing you to create your own display style. The package is complemented by Radar Hack with adjustable size, distance, and on-screen position. For gunfights, there is a Battle Mode that lets you hide unnecessary information with one click and leave only the essential elements visible. FOV Changer expands the field of view, and the built-in parameter search helps you quickly find the settings you need. The config system lets you save your settings, so reconfiguration after the next launch will not be necessary.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2. 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled – enables automatic aiming
- Aim Key – allows you to assign an activation key for the aimbot
- Preview Only – enables settings preview mode
- Target Bone – selects the bone to aim at (head, chest, pelvis, closest to crosshair)
- FOV – adjusts the size of the area in which the aimbot captures targets
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of movement when aiming at a target
- Max Distance – sets the maximum distance at which the aimbot can lock onto targets
- Enemy Hunters – enables aiming at enemy hunters
- AI Hunters – aim at AI-controlled hunters
- Creatures – aim at monsters and zombies
- Motion Prediction – enables movement and target speed prediction for more accurate aiming
- Projectile Velocity – allows you to specify projectile speed to calculate lead
- Maximum Lead – limits the maximum lead when calculating the aim point
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot radius on the screen as a circle
- Target Color – allows you to customize the display color of the current target
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Spread – disables weapon spread
Hunter ESP
- Enabled – enable hunter ESP in the form of boxes
- Box Style – allows you to choose the style of boxes around hunters
- Skeleton – displays the hunter model skeleton ESP
- Distance – shows the distance to hunters in meters
- Max Distance – ESP display range for hunters
- Enemy Hunters – show enemy hunters
- Allied Hunters – ESP for hunters on your team (squads)
- AI Hunters – ESP for AI hunters
- Auras – enables additional highlighting/outlining of hunter models
Mob ESP
- Enabled – enable mob/monster ESP in the form of rectangles (boxes)
- Box Style – allows you to choose the style of boxes around mobs
- Skeleton – displays the mob model skeleton ESP
- Distance – shows the distance to the mob
- Max Distance – ESP display range for monsters
- Grunts – ESP for regular grunts (zombies)
- Wild Targets – ESP for wild monsters
- Marked Monsters – ESP for monsters marked in the game
- Monster Packs – display monster groups/class (configurable)
- Seasonal Monsters – configures the display of seasonal monsters (events)
- Dead – display dead/killed mobs
- Auras – enables additional highlighting/outlining of monster models
Boss ESP
- Enabled – enable boss ESP in the form of boxes
- Box Style – allows you to choose the box style for bosses
- Skeleton – displays the boss model skeleton ESP
- Distance – shows the distance to the boss
- Max Distance – ESP display range for bosses
- Auras – allows you to display the boss aura through walls
Loot and Objects ESP
- Box Style – allows you to choose the style for displayed objects
- Distance – shows the distance to objects
- Max Distance – ESP display range for loot and objects
- Objectives – allows you to display objectives and tasks on the map
- Extraction Points – shows extraction points
- Supplies – displays supply points
- Weapons & Equipment – shows weapons and equipment
- Rewards & Traits – displays rewards and collectible perks
- Traps & Hazards – shows traps and dangerous objects
- Projectiles – displays flying projectiles
- Sound Traps – shows sound traps
- Auras – enables additional highlighting and outlining of displayed objects
Radar Hack
- Enabled – enables the display of players/objects on the radar
- Field-of-View Cone – enables the field-of-view cone
- Size – adjusts the size of the radar on the screen
- Range – sets the radius for displaying objects on the radar
- Opacity – adjusts the radar transparency
- Position – allows you to choose the radar position on the screen
Other Byster Hunt Features
- FOV Changer – allows you to change the default camera field of view
- Battle Mode – toggle combat mode on/off (hides unnecessary ESP with a button press)
- Custom Colors – ability to customize colors for almost all ESP elements (boxes, distance, skeleton, aura, etc.)
- Search Bar – a bar for searching the required cheat parameters directly in the menu
- Config System - system for saving/loading cheat settings
- Menu Key - you can assign a bind to open the Byster Hunt cheat menu
- Menu Scale - adjusts the display scale of the mod menu
- Localization – the menu supports several languages (English, Chinese, Russian)
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