Melonity Software for Deadlock

Information about cheat

Melonity for Deadlock — is a highly polished piece of software for players who want maximum control over the game's mechanics. This is not just a combination of Aimbot and ESP, but a full-fledged automation tool capable of analyzing the in-game situation and performing the necessary actions at exactly the right moment. The main feature of the product is smart auto-combos and automatic ability usage for heroes. Each combo can be finely customized to match your own playstyle. A separate automation system works with all items: auto-dodging abilities, dispelling, last-hitting, saving, and other actions are performed according to the current in-game situation rather than randomly. Melonity also offers a notification system for events and map timings, which is especially important for Deadlock as a hybrid of a shooter and a MOBA. The visual side stands out with полноценными Chams, while the Aimbot uses automatic bone selection and smooth aiming. The product is further enhanced by movement scripts, auto-parry, and other tools to expand control over your hero. Special attention has been given to optimization: the software's impact on FPS is minimal (~5-10%). Extensive localization support is included: English, Indonesian, Russian, Filipino, Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Buy Guide

Aimbot

  • Enable Aim – enables automatic aiming and shooting at targets
  • Activation – selects the aimbot activation mode (hold key, toggle, always)
  • Aim Key – assigns a key to activate the aimbot
  • Targets for Aim – selects target types for the aimbot
  • FOV – the size of the area in which the aim will lock onto targets
  • FOV Draw – displays the aimbot area as a circle
  • Auto Fire – selects targets that will be fired at automatically
  • Ignore States – allows excluding certain target states
  • Legit Settings – opens/applies legitimate aiming settings
  • Aim Assist – a legit helper for aiming at a target
  • Steer Speed (Smooth) – adjusts the speed of aiming at the target (aim assist)
  • Steer Style – selects the crosshair movement style
  • PSilent Aim – bullets hit the target within the FOV area without moving the crosshair itself
  • Magic Bullet at Corners – allows hitting targets around corners
  • Hit Chance – adjusts the chance of a successful silent aim trigger
  • RCS – enables recoil compensation
  • View-Punch Compensation – adjusts weapon visual recoil compensation

ESP (WH)

  • Enemy – enables displaying enemies through walls
  • Ally – enables displaying allies through walls
  • Health Bar – shows players' health bars
  • Abilities – displays hero abilities (as icons)
  • Cooldown – shows heroes' ability cooldowns
  • Chams – highlights heroes through walls
  • Chams Style – changes the appearance of chams (fill strength and material)
  • Glow – adds a glow highlight to the hero
  • Skeleton – displays the hero skeleton
  • Boxes – shows a box around the hero
  • Players Distance – displays the distance to other players (in meters)
  • Show Sinner's – displays the sinner's victims and their status
  • Display – selects the information shown about the sinner's victims
  • Show Powerups – shows power-ups/runes and their type
  • Show Soul Orbs – displays soul orbs on the map
  • Show Dropped Souls – shows dropped souls and their amount
  • Show Breakable Props – displays breakable objects
  • Camp Timers in World – shows camp respawn timers
  • Max Distance – adjusts the display range of selected objects
  • Hits to Final – shows the number of hits until the final state
  • Icon – displays the object's icon
  • Timer – shows the object's timer
  • Souls – displays the number of souls
  • Out of Screen ESP – displays players outside the screen
  • Ring Width – adjusts the width of the indicator area
  • Ring Height – adjusts the height of the indicator area
  • Indicators Scale – adjusts the size of the indicators
  • Anti-Overlap – prevents indicators from overlapping each other

Heroes

  • Heroes – a separate tab for fine-tuning each hero (combos, abilities, hotkeys, etc.)
  • Combo – enables automatic combo execution for the selected hero
  • Combo Key – allows assigning a key to activate the combo
  • Combo Abilities – allows selecting abilities to use in the combo
  • Disable All – disables all selected abilities
  • Combo Items – allows selecting items to use in the combo
  • Enable All – enables all available items for the combo
  • Hero Skill – additional configuration of the main skill for the selected hero (amount/radius settings, etc.)

Items

  • Restorative Locket – automatically uses the ability when charges are accumulated
  • Blood Tribute – automatically activates the ability during combat
  • Cold Front / Arctic Blast – automatically uses the ability near enemies
  • Healing Nova – automatically heals nearby allies
  • Return Fire – automatically activates protection when taking burst damage
  • Grit – automatically activates a shield when taking burst damage
  • Ethereal Shift – automatically activates invulnerability to survive a burst of damage
  • Metal Skin – automatically activates a shield when taking burst damage
  • Unstoppable – automatically removes selected debuffs
  • Dispel Magic – automatically removes selected debuffs
  • Active Reload – automatically performs a reload at the right moment
  • Heroic Aura – automatically activates the ability near an enemy and allies

Parry

  • Auto Parry – automatically parries heavy melee attacks
  • Skip Unseen – skips attacks outside the visible area
  • Skip if AFK – skips parrying when there is no movement
  • Skip while casting – disables parrying while using abilities
  • Parry Viscous Telepunch – automatically parries Viscous Telepunch
  • Parry Towers – allows automatically parrying tower attacks
  • Parry Chance – adjusts the chance of automatic parrying
  • Anti Parry – protects against counter-parrying
  • Block Light Melee – blocks light melee attacks
  • Steer Heavy Melee – adjusts the direction of a heavy attack
  • Cancel Heavy Using – selects abilities to cancel the heavy attack

Movement

  • Auto Strafe – automatically accelerates movement in the WASD direction
  • Only While Holding Jump – activates auto-strafe only while jumping
  • Bunnyhop – automatically performs jumps while holding the key
  • Dash Jump Assist – helps correctly perform a jump after a dash
  • Dash Jump Key – assigns a key for jumping after a dash
  • Wall Jump – automatically performs a wall jump (configurable)
  • Don't Jump If Already Jumped – prevents a repeated jump after one has already been performed
  • Zipline Boost – cancels zipline movement for acceleration
  • Working Keybind – assigns a key to activate the zipline boost
  • Sinner Helper – helps perform a heavy attack at the right moment
  • Sinner Trigger – selects the helper activation method (a hotkey can be bound)
  • Dodger – automatically dodges enemy abilities
  • Notify on Dodge Attempt – shows a notification when a dodge attempt is made
  • Dodge Chance – adjusts the chance of performing a dodge
  • Dodger Panel Key – assigns a key to open the panel

Other Melonity Deadlock Features

  • Slide Exploit – allows infinite sliding while standing on a slope
  • FOV Changer – allows changing the field of view
  • Region Changer – changes the matchmaking region
  • Notification Panel – a notification panel with flexible settings (map events, timers, etc.)
  • Auto Commend – automatically sends commendations to players after the match
  • Display Heroes – displays hidden enemy heroes on the minimap
  • Camp Timers – shows neutral camp timers
  • Indicator Content – selects the content of the indicators
  • Indicator Scale – adjusts the size of the indicators
  • Headshot Tracker – shows the headshot percentage for the match
  • Spectator List – shows players watching you
  • World Recolor – changes the colors of environment objects
  • Recolor Targets – selects categories of objects for recoloring
  • World Color – adjusts the color of the game world
  • Props Color – adjusts the color of environment objects
  • Lights Color – adjusts the color of light sources
  • Skybox Color – adjusts the color of the sky
  • Configuration Settings – a full cheat settings profile system (create, import code, share, load, save, delete)
  • Customization – an editor for visual elements (animation effects, color, transparency, size, etc.)
  • Show Menu on Start – automatically opens the menu on startup
  • Open Menu – assigns a key to open the menu
  • Menu Scale – changes the scale of the menu interface
  • Open Console – assigns a key to open the console
  • Unload DLL – completely unloads the mod menu from the game
  • Localizations – the menu has translations into different languages (English, Indonesian, Russian, Filipino, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish)
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