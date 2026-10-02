Information about cheat

Melonity for Deadlock — is a highly polished piece of software for players who want maximum control over the game's mechanics. This is not just a combination of Aimbot and ESP, but a full-fledged automation tool capable of analyzing the in-game situation and performing the necessary actions at exactly the right moment. The main feature of the product is smart auto-combos and automatic ability usage for heroes. Each combo can be finely customized to match your own playstyle. A separate automation system works with all items: auto-dodging abilities, dispelling, last-hitting, saving, and other actions are performed according to the current in-game situation rather than randomly. Melonity also offers a notification system for events and map timings, which is especially important for Deadlock as a hybrid of a shooter and a MOBA. The visual side stands out with полноценными Chams, while the Aimbot uses automatic bone selection and smooth aiming. The product is further enhanced by movement scripts, auto-parry, and other tools to expand control over your hero. Special attention has been given to optimization: the software's impact on FPS is minimal (~5-10%). Extensive localization support is included: English, Indonesian, Russian, Filipino, Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish.