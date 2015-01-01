Information about cheat

Mason for Deadlock — an affordable and advanced tool for players who need a basic set of truly useful features without unnecessary clutter. The product combines a legit and customizable aimbot, informative ESP, and a convenient built‑in radar that allows you to receive maximum information about what is happening on the map. The aimbot supports adjusting aiming smoothness, target acquisition radius, tracking speed, and automatic switching between enemies. There is also a separate feature for aiming at Souls, which helps collect resources faster and gain an advantage in the match. The visual part includes player display using boxes, health bars, distance, nicknames, lines, and soul indicators. For convenience, you can limit the ESP range and hide teammates. The functionality is complemented by a built‑in radar with adjustable size and view radius, as well as a simple config system for quickly saving and loading your settings.