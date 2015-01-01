Mason Software for Deadlock
Information about cheat
Mason for Deadlock — an affordable and advanced tool for players who need a basic set of truly useful features without unnecessary clutter. The product combines a legit and customizable aimbot, informative ESP, and a convenient built‑in radar that allows you to receive maximum information about what is happening on the map. The aimbot supports adjusting aiming smoothness, target acquisition radius, tracking speed, and automatic switching between enemies. There is also a separate feature for aiming at Souls, which helps collect resources faster and gain an advantage in the match. The visual part includes player display using boxes, health bars, distance, nicknames, lines, and soul indicators. For convenience, you can limit the ESP range and hide teammates. The functionality is complemented by a built‑in radar with adjustable size and view radius, as well as a simple config system for quickly saving and loading your settings.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enabled – enable aimbot tab
- Invert Aim Pitch – invert vertical aim movement
- Auto Switch – automatically switch targets
- Aim At Souls – aim at enemy souls/orbs
- Aim Key – set the activation key for aimbot
- Aim Smooth – smooth aim movement for more legit aiming
- Aim Radius – adjust the aimbot working radius
- Aim Step – adjust precision for aim movement
Wallhack (WH)
- Tab Enabled – enable visuals tab
- Show Bounding Box – display boxes around enemies
- Show Health Bar – display enemy health bars
- Show Name – display player nicknames
- Show Snapline – display lines to enemies
- Show Souls – display enemy souls/orbs
- Show Distance – display distance to targets
- Ignore Team – ignore teammates in ESP
- Display Distance Limit – set maximum ESP render distance
Other Mason Deadlock Features
- Enabled – enable additional features tab
- Save CPU – reduce CPU usage mode
- Load Config From Clipboard – load config from clipboard
- Save Config To Clipboard – save config to clipboard
- Reset Widgets Position – reset UI widget positions
- Show Radar – enable radar display
- Radar Size – adjust radar size
- Radar Radius – adjust radar viewing radius
Similar Products
Predator Systems Deadlock
- ESP with Drag & Drop preview and flexible customization
- Aimbot, Radar Hack, and Map Hack for full control
- Modern menu, protection, and low ban risk
Phoenix Deadlock
- Vector and Silent Aim with flexible work modes
- Magic Bullet, Through Wall, and Soul Targets Aim
- ESP (WH) for Players, ESP Color Customization, Configs System
Byster Deadlock
- Powerful Aimbot: Memory and Silent (2 Types of Aim)
- Advanced ESP for Heroes, Souls, Mobs with flexible customization
- 2D Radar, Magic Bullet, Bunny Hop, Auto Parry and much more
Deadlock PussyCat
- Safe cheat for Deadlock
- Affordable price for a working hack
- Vector Aimbot, ESP and StreamProof