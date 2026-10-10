Ret9 Software for Counter-Strike 2 (External)
Information about cheat
RET9 for CS2 — is an affordable private External cheat for Counter-Strike 2 that is well suited for playing on public servers. The product offers a basic set of features without unnecessary bloat: Legit Aimbot helps with aiming at opponents, while Triggerbot automates firing when aiming at a target. The parameters of both features can be customized to suit your own preferences. To provide additional information about enemies, ESP is included, displaying players and basic details about them. The main feature of RET9 — is the built-in script editor, which allows you to create and execute your own scripts directly through the cheat menu. This expands the product's capabilities and makes it more interesting than standard solutions with a limited set of features. RET9 is also equipped with a convenient configuration system. You can save your own settings, share them with other users using a special code, or import someone else's config. The software continues to evolve while maintaining an affordable price.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Legitbot (Aim)
- Enable – enables automatic aiming at players/bots
- Aim Key – assigns the aimbot activation key
- Aim Mode – selects the activation mode (hold button or toggle)
- FOV Size – adjusts the target acquisition radius
- FOV Draw – displays the aimbot area as a circle
- FOV Color – customizes the color of the FOV circle
- FOV Dynamic – enables dynamic adjustment of the target acquisition area
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Only Visible – aim only at visible targets
- Hitbox – selects the body part to aim at (head, neck, or chest)
- Body-Aim if Lethal – switches aim to low-HP targets (finishing shot)
TriggerBot (Auto-shot)
- Triggerbot – enables automatic firing when the crosshair is aimed at an enemy
- Triggerbot Key – assigns the trigger activation key
- Trigger Mode – selects the activation mode (hold key or toggle)
- Reaction Time – adjusts the delay before the automatic shot
- Shot Delay – sets the delay after the shot
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Dormancy ESP – shows the last known position of players (dormant)
- Bounding Box – displays boxes around players
- Box Color – customizes the color of player boxes
- Name – displays player nicknames
- Health Bar – displays the enemy's health bar
- Team Check – highlights/hides teammates
- Distance – displays the distance to the player
- Custom ESP Color – allows you to customize your own ESP colors
Other RET9 CS2 Features
- Config List – displays the list of saved configurations
- Refresh Configs – refreshes the configuration list
- Config Name – sets the name of a new configuration
- Create Config – creates a new configuration
- Remove Config – deletes the selected configuration
- Save Config – saves the current settings to the selected configuration
- Load Config – loads the settings from the selected configuration
- Shared Key – lets you share/import a key with the cheat config (share with a friend, etc.)
- Refresh Scripts – refreshes the list of Lua scripts
- Script List – shows the list of scripts
- Load Script – loads the selected script
- Unload Script – unloads the active script
- OpenFolder – opens the scripts folder
- Edit Script – opens the script in the built-in editor
- Unload Cheat – unloads the cheat from the game
- Unload + Clear Tracers – unloads the cheat and clears traces
- Particles – enables or disables visual effects and particles in the menu
- Menu Color – allows you to customize the main interface color
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