This page contains instructions for using the following products: RET9 GTA5 Majestic Internal, RET9 Hybrid, RET9 CS2.

RET9 XYZ Software Launch Instructions

Step-by-step guide for activating your key, downloading, and launching the software:

After payment, you will receive a key to activate your cheat subscription and all the necessary links. First, you need to create an account on the RET9 website. You will receive the registration link after payment along with the key. After completing registration, you need to activate the key on the website in the Subscriptions section. You will also receive the link to the activation section after payment. Now you need to prepare for downloading the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus software installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove it, as it may interfere with the software launching correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender through the Defender Control utility, which you can download via this link. Archive password: sordum .

. Completely uninstall the following software via Control Panel (Add or Remove Programs): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anti-cheats may prevent cheats from launching. Now that everything is ready, download the loader from the page whose link you received along with the link to this guide and your key. Before launching the loader, make sure all games are closed. It is strictly not recommended to launch the loader while any games are open! Run the previously downloaded loader as administrator . Log into your account in the loader. Your account data will be saved automatically, and you will not need to log in again on the next launch. After a few seconds, the loader interface will appear with a list of applications available to you and information about them. Select the cheat you need and click "Inject". When the message " Waiting for game... " appears, you can launch the game. After the game’s main menu fully loads, the cheat menu will open automatically (for Internal software). For RET9 External cheats, press the Delete key.

Congratulations, you have successfully launched the RET9 cheat!

After that, the cheat menu can be opened/closed by pressing Insert or Delete (depending on the launched cheat).

Video Guide: How to Download and Launch the RET9 Cheat

Video covering registration, activation, downloading, and launching RET9 XYZ software:

Video Showcase of RET9 Cheats for Different Games

RET9 GTA 5 Majestic Internal:

RET9 CS2:

Known Errors and How to Fix Them

Some known issues and ways to fix them:

The most common issue is enabled Windows Defender / antivirus software. Completely disable Windows Defender (as described earlier) and remove other antivirus software.

Update the Visual C++ libraries; you can download them via this link.

You should also update DirectX; you can download it via this link.

Installed anti-cheats such as FaceIt and Riot Vanguard can also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

To launch the cheat, you also need to disable Reputation-based protection. Open the START menu and type "Reputation-based protection" in the search bar. Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all settings.

If your computer has the wrong time set, you need to sync the time in Windows. Open the "Settings" app using the Windows + I hotkey or through the "Start" menu. Go to the "Time & Language" category. Then in the "Sync your clock" section, click " Sync now ".

". Sometimes the software may fail to launch due to connection issues with the servers. In that case, try launching the loader with a VPN enabled.

If you encounter a crash while injecting, follow these steps: Restart your PC (this will clear the cache and refresh your HWID session); For GTA 5 RP / Majestic: if you have the Redux graphics mod installed, it must be removed. Verify the integrity of the game files in your game launcher;

If the menu does not appear after injection, disable all third-party overlays: Discord, Steam, Overwolf, SteelSeries, Razer, MSI Afterburner, and others. They may prevent the mod menu and ESP from displaying correctly.

If you experience any difficulties, you can always contact our support team for help through the online chat widget here on the website.

You can also contact support in our VK group.

You can follow all our news and updates in our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other GTA 5 Cheats, CS2 Cheats.