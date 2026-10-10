Information about cheat

RET9 for GTA Majestic — an internal mod menu designed for GTA 5 Majestic RP servers. The product combines combat features, detailed visuals, and a wide range of additional options for interacting with the game world. The customizable Aimbot supports Vector and Silent modes, while ESP allows you to track players, vehicles, animals, and environmental objects. Display settings can be flexibly adjusted to match your own playstyle. RET9 also includes various exploits, such as God Mode, Teleport, NoClip, No Recoil, and tools for vehicle upgrades. However, the main feature of the product is the Server Exploits Executor, a separate section for creating and importing JavaScript scripts directly in the game. Thanks to this tool, the menu's capabilities go beyond the standard set of features. Users can develop their own scripts to automate routine actions, level up skills, and handle other tasks. This approach makes RET9 a flexible solution for those who find ready-made features insufficient and value the ability to expand functionality on their own.