Ret9 Software for GTA Majestic (Internal)
Information about cheat
RET9 for GTA Majestic — an internal mod menu designed for GTA 5 Majestic RP servers. The product combines combat features, detailed visuals, and a wide range of additional options for interacting with the game world. The customizable Aimbot supports Vector and Silent modes, while ESP allows you to track players, vehicles, animals, and environmental objects. Display settings can be flexibly adjusted to match your own playstyle. RET9 also includes various exploits, such as God Mode, Teleport, NoClip, No Recoil, and tools for vehicle upgrades. However, the main feature of the product is the Server Exploits Executor, a separate section for creating and importing JavaScript scripts directly in the game. Thanks to this tool, the menu's capabilities go beyond the standard set of features. Users can develop their own scripts to automate routine actions, level up skills, and handle other tasks. This approach makes RET9 a flexible solution for those who find ready-made features insufficient and value the ability to expand functionality on their own.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: GTA V Legacy, Steam, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, Majestic
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables the aimbot with target locking
- Aim Key – assigns the aimbot activation key
- Visible Only – aimbot only targets enemies in line of sight (not behind cover)
- Sorting By – sets the target selection priority
- FOV – adjusts the radius of the target search area
- FOV Multiplier – adjusts the FOV size multiplier
- Deadzone FOV – adjusts the size of the deadzone area
- FOV Type – style of the lock area (static/dynamic)
- Deadzone – the size of the zone within which aiming behavior is adjusted
- Smooth Y – adjusts vertical aiming smoothness
- Smooth X – adjusts horizontal aiming smoothness
- Draw FOV – displays the size of the target lock area
- FOV Color – sets the color of the area circle
- Deadzone Color – sets the color of the deadzone
- Prediction – enables target position prediction based on movement
- RCS – activates weapon recoil compensation
- Type – selects the weapon type for precise aimbot configuration
- Weapons Settings – enables aiming settings for the selected weapon type
- Bone – selects the body part to aim at
- In Vehicle – sets the aim area if the target is in a vehicle
- Switch Delay – sets the delay before switching to another target
- Max Distance – sets the maximum target lock distance for the aimbot
- Magic Bullet – bullets hit targets through various walls, partitions, etc.
- Exclusions – whitelist of targets the aimbot will not work on (admins, family, faction, cops, medics, etc.)
- Vector Aimbot – natural-looking aim with smooth target tracking
- Silent Aimbot – aim without visible crosshair movement
- Triggerbot – automatic firing when a target appears in the crosshair (configurable)
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable ESP – enables displaying information about players
- Box – displays boxes around player models
- Health – show player health
- Armor – displays player armor level
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton based on their model
- Name – enables displaying the player's nickname
- Weapon – shows which weapon is in hand
- Static ID – displays the player's permanent identifier
- Gender – displays player gender
- Level – displays the player's level
- Faction – displays the player's faction
- Distance – displays the distance to the player in meters
- Max Distance – sets the maximum ESP display distance
- Exclude Dead – hides dead players
- Exclude In Vehicle – do not show players in vehicles
- Exclude In Local Vehicle – do not show other players in your vehicle
- Players ESP Colors – ability to choose custom colors for different ESP elements
Vehicle ESP (Cars)
- Enable ESP – enables displaying vehicle information
- Box – displays a box around the vehicle
- Owner – shows the vehicle owner
- Last Driver – shows the last driver
- Faction – displays whether the vehicle belongs to a faction
- Model – displays the vehicle model
- Fuel – displays the fuel level
- Engine – displays the engine status
- Lock – vehicle lock status (open/closed)
- Speed – shows the current vehicle speed
- Distance – displays the distance to the vehicle
- Hijacker – shows the vehicle hijacker
- Trunk – displays information about the vehicle trunk
- Vehicle ESP Colors – ability to customize colors for different vehicle ESP settings
- Max Distance – sets the maximum vehicle display distance
- Hide Local Vehicle – excludes the local vehicle from display
- Hide Locked – do not show vehicles with locked doors
- Hide Engine OFF – hide ESP for vehicles with the engine turned off
Objects ESP (World)
- Objects Box – enables displaying boxes around environment objects
- Animals ESP – enables displaying animals
- Show Saved Only – show only selected objects
- Show Hash – displays the object hash
- Show Distance – displays the distance to the object
- Color – sets the object display color
- Max Distance – sets the maximum object display distance
- Add – adds an object to the tracked list (by name or hash)
- Objects List – list of added objects
Exploits
- Health – changes the character's health value
- Armor – changes the character's armor value
- Bind – you can assign different hotkeys to execute exploits (HP, armor, noclip, etc.)
- Armor – sets the armor value
- NoClip – free flight mode with no collision restrictions (configurable)
- Freecam – enables a free-fly camera
- Clear Tasks – clears the character's current tasks
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Ragdoll – disables the character's physical reaction to falls and collisions
- Godmode – activates invulnerability mode
- Fast Reload – speeds up weapon reloading
- Reload Rate – adjusts reload speed
- Teleport to Waypoint – teleports the character to the selected map waypoint
- Remove Wheels – removes vehicle wheels
- Jumping – enables vehicle jumping
- Parachute – activates a parachute for the vehicle
- Ramp – enables a ramp for the vehicle
- Boost – activates vehicle acceleration
- Boost Multiplier – adjusts the acceleration multiplier
- Max Speed – sets the vehicle's maximum speed while boosting
- Repair – repairs the current vehicle
- Flip – flips the vehicle back to its normal position
- Rotate 180 – rotates the vehicle 180 degrees
- Drift Mode – enables a smooth drift mode
- Seat Belt – enables the seat belt
- Disable Damage on Collision – disables vehicle damage on collisions
- Fast Leave – speeds up exiting the vehicle
- Handling – adjusts vehicle handling strength and gravity
- Brakes Multiplier – adjusts the braking multiplier
- No Rotation Block – disables rotation lock
- No Collision – configures no-collision mode
- Remove Fog – disables fog
- FOV Changer – allows increasing the field of view (configurable)
- Zoom Hack – allows changing the camera zoom level
- Rapid Fire – activates accelerated firing
Other Ret9 Majestic Features
- Server Exploits Executor – allows creating/executing JS exploit scripts (for example: skill leveling, anti-overweight, farm bots, invisibility, etc.)
- Refresh List – refreshes the list of saved configurations
- Load Selected – loads the selected configuration
- Save to Selected – saves the current settings to the selected configuration
- Delete Selected – deletes the selected configuration
- New Config Name – sets the name of the new configuration
- Create New Config – creates a new configuration with the specified name
- Show Menu – lets you assign a key to open and close the menu
- Color – sets the main interface color
- Scaling – adjusts the interface scale
- Unload – unloads the cheat from the game
- Reconnect – reconnects to the server
- Thickness – adjusts the thickness of ESP boxes and lines
- Min Text Size – sets the minimum text size
- Max Text Size – sets the maximum text size
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