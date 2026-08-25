Midnight Mod Menu for GTA Online BattlEye
Information about cheat
Midnight GTA BE — a new version of the popular Midnight mod menu for GTA Online with BattlEye. The developer adapted the solution for the current version of the game while preserving its extensive feature set. The interface itself is now implemented directly in the game, making interaction with the menu as convenient as possible. The functionality is designed for almost any task: from quickly completing PVE missions and farming to protection from other modders and full control over gameplay. The arsenal includes god mode, health, armor, and ammo restoration, Noclip, resetting various timers, a spawner, and vehicle upgrades. A separate tab is dedicated to interaction with other players and various entertainment features. Midnight BE — a classic familiar to many, now with support for the BattlEye version of GTA Online.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Social Club (Rockstar)
Interaction (You)
- Restore health
- Restore armor
- Restore destroyed vehicle
- Kill yourself and respawn
- Set yourself on fire
- Extinguish yourself
- God mode
- Automatic restoration of health, armor, and ammo
- Set wanted stars
- Remove wanted stars
- Immunity to wanted stars
- Hide from radar
- Infinite oxygen
- Infinite stamina
- Fast respawn
- Remove Passive Mode cooldown
- Enable Orbital Cannon
- Block phone calls from NPCs
- Merryweather interaction
- Fly through walls
- Super jump
- Disable ragdoll
- Free camera
- Speedhack
- Give all weapons
- Clear all weapons
- Drop weapon
- Camera settings
- Create a new session
- Quick exit to Story Mode
- Kick player
Interaction (Players)
- Player Info – information about players in the session in a separate window (nickname, ID, HP, armor, language, ping, CEO, etc.)
- Crash – forcibly crashes the selected player's game
- Explode – creates an explosion near the selected player
- Remove All Weapons – removes all weapons from the selected player
- Put in Cage – places the player in a cage, restricting their movement
- Kick from Vehicle – ejects the player from the vehicle
- Give Bugged Weapon – gives the player a bugged weapon
- Freeze – freezes the selected player
- Phone Beep Spam – creates repeated phone beeping sounds for the player
- Force Camera – forcibly changes or locks the player's camera position
- Kick – forcibly removes the player from the session
- Teleport – teleport to the player
- Show Profile – show the player's Social Club profile
- Clear Wanted Level – clear the player's wanted stars
- Equip All Weapons – give all weapons
- Give Health – restore maximum health
- Give Armor – restore armor
Vehicles
- God mode
- Sit in the passenger seat
- Garage management
- Recover vehicle through insurance
- List-based spawner
- Search-based spawner
- Automatically enter the vehicle
- Delete previous vehicles
- Max upgrade
- Adjust max speed and acceleration
- Brake tuning
- Free vehicle flight
Teleport
- Teleport to player
- Teleport to map waypoint
- Automatic teleport to map waypoint
- Teleport to states
- Teleport by presets (stores, collectibles, airports, cinemas, safehouses, etc.)
- Teleport by coordinates
ESP (Wallhack)
- Box – ESP boxes for players and peds
- Name – show player/ped names
- Distance – distance to players and peds
- Health – show player/ped HP values
- Max Distance – maximum ESP range
Combat (Aimbot)
- Aimbot – a tab with settings for automatic target acquisition
- Triggerbot – a section for configuring automatic shooting when targeting an enemy
- Filter – selects the criteria for searching for targets (by FOV, distance, or both)
- Target – selects the type of targets for the aimbot (peds, players)
- Max FOV – sets the size of the aim area for target acquisition
- Max Dist – defines the maximum range of the aimbot
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- Through Walls – enables aiming at players through walls
- Draw FOV – displays the configured aiming angle area on the screen
Other Midnight BE GTA Features
- Scripts Blocker – blocks scripts from other players using mod menus (teleport, kick, etc.)
- Skip Cutscene – automatically skips cutscenes
- Censor Data – hides your nickname and your friends' nicknames from mod menus
- Kill Enemies – kill all nearby enemies
- Character & Skills – manage your character and their skills
- Clothing & Appearance – customize character clothing and appearance
- Weapons & Armor – manage weapons and armor
- Vehicles & Racing – features for vehicles and racing
- Arena Wars – features for Arena Wars mode
- Heists & Missions – features for heists and missions
- Business & Earnings – manage businesses and in-game income
- Freemode & Multiplayer – features for freemode and multiplayer
- Nightclub & Entertainment – manage the nightclub and entertainment
- Inventory & Consumables – manage inventory and consumable items
- Lifestyle & Achievements – features for in-game activities and achievements
- Sky Editor – a sky editor with detailed settings
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