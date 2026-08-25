Information about cheat

Midnight GTA BE — a new version of the popular Midnight mod menu for GTA Online with BattlEye. The developer adapted the solution for the current version of the game while preserving its extensive feature set. The interface itself is now implemented directly in the game, making interaction with the menu as convenient as possible. The functionality is designed for almost any task: from quickly completing PVE missions and farming to protection from other modders and full control over gameplay. The arsenal includes god mode, health, armor, and ammo restoration, Noclip, resetting various timers, a spawner, and vehicle upgrades. A separate tab is dedicated to interaction with other players and various entertainment features. Midnight BE — a classic familiar to many, now with support for the BattlEye version of GTA Online.