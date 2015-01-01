Information about cheat

Melonity for GTA 5 RageMP — a modern driver-based next‑generation mod menu operating at the Windows kernel level. Unlike classic LUA and inject mods, this approach significantly reduces the chance of detection, providing a higher level of security both during gameplay and during manual checks by server administrators. Melonity combines powerful functionality with a highly convenient interface. At your disposal is an advanced Silent Aim with Humanizer, Triggerbot, a fully customizable ESP for players, NPCs, vehicles, animals, objects, and even administrators in invisible mode. Each visuals category can be configured separately, allowing you to choose the necessary display elements and colors. In addition to combat features, the mod menu offers a huge set of extra tools: teleport, God Mode, automatic health and armor regeneration, no recoil, collision removal, and various tools for managing vehicles, weapons, the character, and the game world. Special attention has been given to cloud settings, config systems, and trace‑cleaning mechanisms, making Melonity one of the most interesting and reliable solutions for RageMP.