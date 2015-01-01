Information about cheat

Meet one of the most powerful and sought-after mod menus for GTA Online Midnight. This is not just a mod menu, but a full-fledged universal tool that completely changes the game's features and opens access to dozens of professional functions. Midnight combines an incredibly wide range of options with maximum stability and thoughtful protection, so you can comfortably play, create unique scenarios and enjoy the gameplay.The menu includes rich features for peaceful and fan mode.: spawner and fine customization of transport, weather and time of day control, character editor, teleporters, godmode, invisibility, super jumps and many other features. Additionally, player management is implemented - from helping other session participants to fan functions, trolling and surveillance.Midnight offers advanced protection from other cheaters, instant unlockers, weapons, levels, and in-game items, as well as ESP/WH for players and NPCs. The menu works stably, quickly and has a well-thought-out interface suitable for both beginners and experienced users. Attention: this version of Midnight only works via FSL.