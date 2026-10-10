Ret9 Hybrid Mod Menu for GTA RageMP & Majestic
Information about cheat
RET9 Hybrid for GTA RageMP and Majestic — a universal External mod menu designed to work with two popular GTA 5 RP clients at once. The product is focused on a legit playstyle and offers flexible customization of its core features. Its arsenal includes two intelligent Aimbot modes, as well as a Triggerbot with settings tailored to individual preferences. Combat capabilities are further enhanced by a detailed ESP, the parameters of which can be adapted to your own playstyle. For greater convenience, a set of additional features is included, such as God Mode, Free Camera, Auto Heal, Auto Armor, and Infinite Stamina. Special attention should be given to the Server Exploits Executor for Majestic — a tool that allows you to run your own JS scripts/exploits and expand the menu's capabilities beyond the standard feature set. RET9 Hybrid also stands out thanks to its built-in spoofer and trace cleaning tool. As a result, the product combines features for different gameplay scenarios while maintaining the convenience of the External format and compatibility with two RP projects.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: GTA V Legacy, Steam, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, Majestic, RageMP
Aimbot
- Aimbot – enables the aimbot with smooth aiming at the target
- Aim Key – the key used to activate the aimbot
- Aim Mode – selects the aimbot activation mode (hold key or toggle)
- Aim FOV – adjusts the radius of the aimbot target acquisition area
- Show FOV Circle – enables display of the aimbot area circle
- FOV Color – adjusts the color of the FOV circle
- Visible Only – aim only at targets in direct line of sight
- Ignore NPCs – excludes NPCs from the aimbot target list
- Prediction – enables target position prediction based on movement (leading)
- Separate Smooth (H/V) – allows separate adjustment of horizontal and vertical smoothing
- Aimbot Speed – adjusts the aiming speed and smoothness toward the target
- Max Distance – sets the maximum aimbot range
- Target Bone – selects the bone/body area the aimbot will target
- Silent Aim – aimbot without visible crosshair movement
- Silent Key – key used to activate silent aim
- Silent Visible Only – silent aim works only on targets in visible range
- Silent Ignore NPCs – excludes NPCs from the silent aim target list
- Silent FOV – adjusts the silent aimbot working area
- Silent Max Distance – maximum working distance of silent aim
- Silent Miss Chance – sets the miss/hit probability in percent
- Silent FOV Circle – show the silent aim area circle
- Silent FOV Color – adjusts the color for silent FOV
Trigger Bot
- Enable – enables automatic firing when aiming at a target
- Key – triggerbot activation key
- Mode – trigger activation mode (hold hotkey or toggle)
- Smart Trigger – enables smart trigger mode
- Visible Only – trigger only on targets in direct line of sight
- Ignore NPCs – excludes NPCs from the triggerbot target list
- FOV – adjusts the trigger activation radius
- FOV Circle – enables display of the trigger area circle
- FOV Color – adjusts the FOV circle color for the trigger
- Delay – sets the delay before automatic firing in ms
- Max Distance – sets the maximum trigger range
ESP (WH)
- Players ESP – enables visual display of player information
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Visible Check – determines player visibility using different colors
- Outline – adds an outline for better visibility
- Glow Effect – adds a glow to player silhouettes
- Pulse Effect – enables a pulsing glow effect
- Include LocalPlayer – enables ESP display on your own character
- Exclude NPCs – hides NPCs from ESP
- Exclude Deads – hides dead players from ESP
- Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance
- Text Size – adjusts the text size of visual elements
- Usernames – displays player nicknames
- Weapon Names – displays the names of weapons in players' hands
- Distance – displays the distance to players
- Skeleton – displays player model skeletons
- Health Bar – displays players' health bars
- Armor Bar – displays players' armor bars
- Head Circle – displays a circular marker around the player's head
- Vehicle ESP – enables display of vehicle information and visual highlighting
Other Ret9 GTA V Hybrid Features
- God Mode – enables full invincibility for the character
- Semi-God Mode – automatically restores health when taking damage
- Auto Heal/Armor – automatically uses health and armor restoration
- Freecam – allows free camera movement independently of the character
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Spread – disables bullet spread
- NoClip – allows movement through objects and textures
- Teleport to Waypoint – teleports the character to the selected point on the map
- Infinite Stamina – provides unlimited stamina for running
- Infinite Combat Roll – allows rolls without limits or delays
- No Ragdoll – disables the character's physical reaction to hits, shots, and vehicle collisions
- Seat Belt – prevents the character from being thrown out of a vehicle during crashes
- Server Exploits Executor (Majestic Only) – allows creating/executing JS exploit scripts (for example: skill leveling, anti-overweight, farm bots, invisibility, etc.)
- Built-in Spoofer – built-in spoofer for hiding your hardware ID and bypassing hardware bans on servers
- Tracers Cleaner – automatically cleans all traces of the software when exiting the game
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