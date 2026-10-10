Information about cheat

RET9 Hybrid for GTA RageMP and Majestic — a universal External mod menu designed to work with two popular GTA 5 RP clients at once. The product is focused on a legit playstyle and offers flexible customization of its core features. Its arsenal includes two intelligent Aimbot modes, as well as a Triggerbot with settings tailored to individual preferences. Combat capabilities are further enhanced by a detailed ESP, the parameters of which can be adapted to your own playstyle. For greater convenience, a set of additional features is included, such as God Mode, Free Camera, Auto Heal, Auto Armor, and Infinite Stamina. Special attention should be given to the Server Exploits Executor for Majestic — a tool that allows you to run your own JS scripts/exploits and expand the menu's capabilities beyond the standard feature set. RET9 Hybrid also stands out thanks to its built-in spoofer and trace cleaning tool. As a result, the product combines features for different gameplay scenarios while maintaining the convenience of the External format and compatibility with two RP projects.