Information about cheat

Meet Pussycat External for Arma Reforger — a multifunctional external solution with a powerful set of features for comfortable and confident gameplay. The software combines two types of aimbot, detailed ESP for players, bots, vehicles, and loot, as well as useful in-game functions and a customizable HUD. The arsenal includes Vector Aimbot and Silent Aimbot with settings for FOV, hitboxes, distance, and target categories. You can separately select players or bots, exclude teammates, and customize the visual display of the working area. Particular attention should be paid to the detailed ESP for players and vehicles. Available options include boxes, skeletons, names, factions, health, items in hands, inventory information, and even server administrator display. A comprehensive Items ESP is also implemented separately, with filters for weapons, ammunition, medical supplies, clothing, and equipment. The functionality is complemented by Third Person, No Recoil, No Sway, Infinite Stamina, Compass, map ESP, Noclip, and the ability to change the in-game time. For convenience, HP HUD, Ammo HUD, a custom crosshair, a config system, and Russian localization are available.