Pussycat Software for Arma Reforger (External)
Information about cheat
Meet Pussycat External for Arma Reforger — a multifunctional external solution with a powerful set of features for comfortable and confident gameplay. The software combines two types of aimbot, detailed ESP for players, bots, vehicles, and loot, as well as useful in-game functions and a customizable HUD. The arsenal includes Vector Aimbot and Silent Aimbot with settings for FOV, hitboxes, distance, and target categories. You can separately select players or bots, exclude teammates, and customize the visual display of the working area. Particular attention should be paid to the detailed ESP for players and vehicles. Available options include boxes, skeletons, names, factions, health, items in hands, inventory information, and even server administrator display. A comprehensive Items ESP is also implemented separately, with filters for weapons, ammunition, medical supplies, clothing, and equipment. The functionality is complemented by Third Person, No Recoil, No Sway, Infinite Stamina, Compass, map ESP, Noclip, and the ability to change the in-game time. For convenience, HP HUD, Ammo HUD, a custom crosshair, a config system, and Russian localization are available.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Silent Aimbot – hidden aiming at the selected target
- Vector Aimbot – enables automatic aiming at enemies
- Aim Key – assign a key to activate the aimbot
- Aim FOV – adjust the target acquisition area size
- Aim Hitbox – choose the body part the aimbot will aim at
- Players – the aimbot works on players
- Bots – the aimbot works on bots
- Ignore Team – ignore players from your own team
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot range
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot working area on the screen
- Filled FOV – fills the FOV area with color
ESP Players, Bots, Vehicles
- Show Players – enables player display
- Ignore Team – hides allies and players from your team
- Draw Box – displays a box around the player model
- Box Style – choose the box style
- Max Distance – maximum player display distance
- Snaplines – displays lines to players
- Snaplines Style – choose the position and style of the lines
- Skeleton – displays the player model skeleton
- Name – shows the player's name
- Show Faction – displays the player's faction
- Show AdminServer – shows server administrators
- Inventory – displays information about the player's inventory
- Inventory List – shows the list of items in the inventory
- Item in Hands – displays the item in players' hands
- Health Value – shows the numeric health value
- Health Bar – displays the player's health bar
- Dead – displays dead players
- Dead Distance – maximum display distance for dead players
- Vehicle – enables vehicle display
Items & Loot ESP
- Max Distance – maximum item display distance
- Medical – shows medical items
- Building Items – shows building items
- Show Clothing – enables clothing display
- Headgear – shows hats and helmets
- Tops – shows upper-body clothing
- Backpacks – shows backpacks
- Vests – shows vests
- Gloves – shows gloves
- Pants – shows pants
- Shoes – shows shoes
- All Clothing – shows all clothing items
- Show Weapons – enables weapon display
- Firearms – shows firearms
- Pistols – shows pistols
- Magazines – shows magazines
- Ammo – shows ammunition
- Optics – shows optical sights
- Bayonet – shows bayonets and knife bayonets
- Explosives – shows explosive items
- All Attachments – shows all weapon attachments
- All Weapons – shows all weapon types
Exploits
- Show World Time – displays the current in-game time
- Unlock Thirdperson – unlocks third-person view
- Time Set – allows changing the in-game time
- Time – in-game time setting
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Sway – disables weapon sway
- Infinite Stamina – enables infinite stamina
- Compass – displays a compass
- Show Map Points – displays additional points on the map
- Noclip – mode for passing through objects (keybind and speed can be configured)
Other Pussycat Arma Reforger Features
- ESP On Map – shows ESP on the map
- Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Ammo HUD – displays ammunition information
- HP HUD – displays health information
- Entity Font Size – adjust text size for entities
- Item Font Size – adjust text size for items
- Count Players – shows the number of players
- Lock Overlay FPS – limits the overlay FPS
- Save Config – saves the current settings to a config
- Load Config – loads a saved config
- Menu Key – assign a key to open the menu
- Localizations – the menu is available in English and Russian
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