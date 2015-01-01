Mason Software for Arma Reforger
Information about cheat
Mason for Arma Reforger — a modern private cheat from a well-known developer, built on a Hypervisor architecture. This approach ensures high stability and makes the product an excellent choice for players who need broad functionality without unnecessary configuration complexity. The cheat includes a vector-based and powerful Silent Aim with flexible FOV adjustment, smoothing settings, and selection of priority body parts. The advanced ESP displays players, vehicles, loot, and weapons, supports faction filtering, health display, distance, skeletons, and other useful information. Additional features include a built-in radar, infinite stamina, recoil removal, ammo information, third-person camera mode, and a Fly Hack with adjustable flight speed. Mason is well-suited for both PvP and exploring the world of Arma Reforger.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enabled – enables or disables the vector aimbot
- Aim FOV – allows adjusting the target search area for the aimbot (configurable)
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming, making the crosshair movement more natural (configurable)
- RMB Only (ADS) – activates the aimbot only while holding the right mouse button during aiming
- Bone – the body part the aimbot aims at (head, neck, chest, pelvis)
- Silent Aim – enables silent aiming mode where bullets hit the target without needing to keep the crosshair directly on the enemy
- Silent FOV – allows adjusting the search radius for Silent Aim (configurable)
- Show FOV Circle – displays a circle on the screen showing the Silent Aim area
ESP (Visuals)
- Players ESP – enables or disables ESP for displaying players
- Vehicles ESP – displays vehicles on the map and through ESP
- Loot ESP – enables ESP display of items and containers
- Boxes – displays box ESP around player models
- Corners – displays corner-style ESP around players
- Names – shows player names
- Distance – displays the distance to each player
- Health – shows players' current health
- Snaplines – draws lines from the screen or your character to detected players
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons to show body part positions
- Player Weapon – shows the weapon currently held by players
- My Team – lets you choose the faction you are playing as (USSR, USA, FIA)
- Team Filter – selects which players will be displayed through ESP (all, enemies only, allies only)
- Max Distance – allows adjusting the maximum ESP distance for players, loot, bodies, and vehicles
Other Mason Arma Reforger features
- Enable Radar – enables the built-in radar that displays objects around the player
- Radar Zoom – adjusts the radar zoom level for a more convenient view (configurable)
- Infinite Stamina – removes stamina consumption, allowing unlimited running and actions without fatigue
- Ammo Tracker – displays ammunition information in a separate window
- No Recoil – completely removes weapon recoil
- Third-Person – unlocks the third-person camera (even where normally unavailable)
- Fly Hack – allows free movement through the air
- Fly Speed – adjusts flying speed when using fly mode (configurable)
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