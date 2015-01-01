Arcane Software for Arma Reforger
Information about cheat
Arcane — an advanced and stable private software for Arma Reforger focused on tactical gameplay, precision, and maximum awareness. It is well‑suited for PvP battles and team play, providing full control over the situation without an overloaded interface. The core functionality includes a flexible aimbot with fine‑tuning options. You can choose the target bone, operating mode (constant or hold key), configure adaptive FOV, smoothness, maximum distance, and visual display of the aim zone. The aimbot works accurately and predictably, allowing adjustment for either a legit or more confident shooting style. The player ESP is implemented with maximum detail. The software displays 2D boxes with various styles and fills, lines to targets, health bars and text, skeleton with adjustable thickness, head circle, player nickname, current weapon, team name, and distance. It also supports ally display and ESP distance limits for a clean and readable view. The settings section includes a custom crosshair, interface scale control, FPS limit, VSync, as well as hotkeys for the menu and quick software unload. The config system allows creating, saving, and switching profiles for different playstyles. Arcane for Arma Reforger — a reliable and balanced solution for confident and comfortable gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Aim Type – aiming mode (hold or always on)
- Bones – select bone to aim at (head, neck, etc.)
- Adaptive FOV – adaptive FOV circle that adjusts to the target
- Draw FOV Border – displays the FOV circle border
- Draw FOV Background – displays the FOV circle fill
- FOV Size – adjusts the size of the aimbot working area
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of the aim
- Max Distance – maximum distance for aimbot operation
Wallhack (Players ESP)
- Box – 2D box around players
- Box Style – box style (type, fill, etc.)
- Snaplines – line from the player to the target
- Health bar – displays player health as a bar
- Health text – shows health as text
- Skeleton – displays player skeleton with thickness settings
- Head circle – circle around the player’s head
- Name – displays the player’s nickname
- Weapon – shows the weapon the player is holding
- Team name – displays the team name
- Show team – displays your teammates
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Max Distance – maximum ESP render distance
Other Arcane Arma Features
- Menu key – key to open the menu
- Unload key – key to unload the cheat
- Crosshair – static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Language (Russian, English, Chinese) – Arcane cheat menu is available in 3 languages (Russian, English, Chinese)
- Configs (Create, Delete, Save, Load) – ability to save your settings and interact with them
