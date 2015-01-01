Information about cheat

Softhub ESP — a lightweight version of the popular software for Arma Reforger, designed for maximum safety and stable gameplay. This build includes visual features only, with all risky mechanics completely removed. The software provides high‑quality ESP without delays: player and bot display, skeletons, boxes, weapons, distance, view direction, and even ammo count. Additional options include unconscious targets, corpses, and teammates — all with flexible distance and visual customization. Along with players, extended World ESP is available: vehicles, mines, stationary weapons, clothing, and dropped items. This gives full control of the battlefield without overloading the interface. A built‑in 2D radar, convenient HUD with HP, stamina and ammo indicators, as well as support for RP servers are also included. The main advantage is the built‑in HWID Spoofer and overall focus on reliability. Softhub ESP is significantly cheaper than the Full version and is perfect for those who want a simple and safe WH tool without unnecessary features.