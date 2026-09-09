Phoenix Full Software for Apex Legends (AIM + ESP + X-RAY)
Information about cheat
Meet Phoenix Full for Apex Legends — the full version of a popular product from a trusted developer. This is a powerful yet easy-to-use solution for players who need high-quality functionality without an overloaded menu or unnecessary features. The main highlight of Phoenix Full is its powerful vector AimBot with clear and flexible settings. It is perfect for both a more careful Legit playstyle and Semi-Rage gameplay. You can customize the aiming behavior to match your own style and comfortable shooting mechanics. Player ESP is implemented just as well. The visual features let you clearly track player positions and get the information you need about targets. In addition, the signature Glow X-Ray is available, improving model visibility at close and medium range. Special attention has also been given to Loot ESP for Apex Legends. The software supports several item display modes, different markers, rarity sorting, and convenient category filters: weapons, ammo, healing items, and much more. If you are looking for reliable, high-performance software for Apex Legends without unnecessary extra features, Phoenix Full is an excellent choice. Simple setup, powerful core functionality, and solid protection make this solution especially attractive.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Origin, EA Game APP
Aimbot
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Visible Only – limits the aimbot to visible targets only
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot area as a circle
- Prediction – accounts for target movement when aiming for more accurate hits
- FOV – allows you to configure the aimbot target acquisition area
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- Recoil Control – enables weapon recoil control
- RCS Pitch – allows you to adjust vertical recoil compensation
- RCS Yaw – allows you to adjust horizontal recoil compensation
Player ESP
- Glow – enables visual highlighting of player models
- Box – displays a box around the player model
- Corner – changes the box display to a corner style
- Skeleton – displays the player model skeleton
- Snapline – displays a line from the player to a specified point on the screen
- Head Dot – displays a marker above the player's head
- Name – shows the player's name
- Weapon – displays the weapon in the player's hands
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- HP Bar – displays the player's current health bar
- HP Text – shows the numeric health value
- Armor Bar – displays the player's armor level
- Armor Text – shows the numeric armor value
- Team Check – excludes teammates from being displayed
- Show Knocked – displays knocked players
Loot ESP
- Item ESP – enables the display of items on the ground
- Text – displays the item name
- Circles – displays items using markers
- Item Glow – enables item highlighting
- Max Distance – allows you to configure the maximum item display distance
- Text Distance – display distance for item text information
- Min Rarity – allows you to set the minimum item rarity to display (0 - white, 1 - blue, 2 - purple, 3 - gold, 4 - red)
- Ammo – displays ammunition
- Weapon – displays weapons
- Attach – displays weapon attachments and mods
- Optics – displays optical sights
- Armor – displays armor
- Shield – displays shields
- Bag – displays backpacks
- Knock – displays Knockdown Shields
- Heal – displays health restoration items
- Nade – displays grenades
- Other – displays other items
Similar Products
Phoenix Apex Legends X-Ray (Satano)
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- HWID-Spoofer Included (Phoenix Spoofer)
- Very Low Chance of Ban (Undetected Hack)
Unnamed Apex Internal
- Excellent Internal Cheat for Apex Legends
- Perfect Aimbot with Extensive Customization
- ESP, Wallhack (WH), Auto-Strafe, Super Glide, Custom crosshair and much more
Dullwave Apex
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Stealth Apex
- Perfect aimbot for legit gameplay with the cheat
- High‑quality ESP (WH) without lags or misalignment
- Internal cheat, 2D Radar + Loot ESP with flexible filtering and Battle Mode