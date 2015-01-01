Solid cheat with excellent enemy visibility. No menu, but it works right out of the box — just launch and play. The only downside is that you can’t change the color, but the default one looks nice enough. Covers the whole map, even in battle royale mode. It’s a classic WH, no extra fluff. Running on a 2060 RTX + Ryzen 7 1700 setup, I’m getting a stable 144 FPS — no issues at all. Super easy to launch, even for a complete beginner. Been using it on and off for about six months — not a single ban. Highly recommend it.
Apex X-Ray: Legendary Xray from Phoenix (Satano)
Information about cheat
The team of wh-satano developers has long been developing complex algorithms to bypass the EAC anticheat, which in turn is an anticheat for the game Apex Legends. Private cheat for apex has a handy launcher without extra interface, and also gives the user the opportunity to play in peace and not to worry about the ban. There are no extra features in the software, only X-ray using the game engine, so there is no need to bother with the configuration. Also, the cheat has almost no effect on your fps in apex. X-ray on apex is well optimized and allows you to use a simple and convenient vh, and regular updates of our hack ensure that your account will not be banned
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Origin, EA Game APP
Information about Apex X-Ray (Phoenix Hack)
- X-RAY
- WALLHACK
- See enemies through obstacles
- Reliable bypass
- High optimization
- Doesn't reduce fps
- Bypasses EAC
- Regular updates
- Lowest price on the market!
- Enemy Only - shows only opponents
- Visible Check - visible enemies turn a different color.
- HWID Spoofer - there is a built-in spoofer to bypass the hardware ban
Reviews of "Phoenix Apex Legends X-Ray (Satano)"
Here you can read reviews from other users about this product.
xxx
THE BEST WALL HAACK
very goooooood and good price
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Muito bom.
Uso a muito tempo, nunca tomei ban usando.
(I've been using it for a long time, and I've never been banned for using it.)
uwu
best cheat
0 detection and literally best wh on market
Nonsafety
Clear WH
It has a pretty simple setup. As for the WH, it works perfectly — there’s no delay, and it doesn’t get confusing whether enemies are behind or in front of walls. I also didn’t experience any FPS drops.
Wersa
best WH.
It's all simple: just turn it on and play without worrying about aiming at the walls. It's a nice piece of software, no issues there.
Eron G
Best Wh
This is the best wh for the game. It's stable and easy to use. I am using these cheat for a year. Staff is always ready to help when you have any problem. Cheers for the best WH
phuu
very good product
very good UD cheat never been banned b4 really convenient looking glow very good software almost no fps drop
K1rro
Good WH
Solid cheat with excellent enemy visibility. No menu, but it works right out of the box — just launch and play. The only downside is that you can’t change the color, but the default one looks nice enough. Covers the whole map, even in battle royale mode. It’s a classic WH, no extra fluff. Running on a 2060 RTX + Ryzen 7 1700 setup, I’m getting a stable 144 FPS — no issues at all. Super easy to launch, even for a complete beginner. Been using it on and off for about six months — not a single ban....
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