Information about cheat

Stealth — a high-quality internal solution for Apex Legends that combines high performance, stable operation, and clean functionality for comfortable gameplay. The software stands out with its well-implemented ESP without delays or misalignment — you get accurate information about enemies: boxes, skeletons, weapons, distance, and even hitbox display. All of this can be customized to fit your playstyle, including distances and color schemes. The aimbot works confidently and smoothly: it supports speed, FOV, distance, and priority adjustments, and also has an artificial inaccuracy parameter for maximally legit behavior. There is visibility check and knockdown target ignore, making gameplay more accurate. Additionally, a convenient 2D radar is implemented, displaying players and loot, along with a full Loot ESP with filtering by type and rarity of items. For dynamic situations, there is Battle Mode, which leaves only the necessary player information. Stealth — a balanced internal software for Apex Legends with good optimization and all the necessary functionality without unnecessary clutter.