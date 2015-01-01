Stealth Internal Software for Apex Legends
Information about cheat
Stealth — a high-quality internal solution for Apex Legends that combines high performance, stable operation, and clean functionality for comfortable gameplay. The software stands out with its well-implemented ESP without delays or misalignment — you get accurate information about enemies: boxes, skeletons, weapons, distance, and even hitbox display. All of this can be customized to fit your playstyle, including distances and color schemes. The aimbot works confidently and smoothly: it supports speed, FOV, distance, and priority adjustments, and also has an artificial inaccuracy parameter for maximally legit behavior. There is visibility check and knockdown target ignore, making gameplay more accurate. Additionally, a convenient 2D radar is implemented, displaying players and loot, along with a full Loot ESP with filtering by type and rarity of items. For dynamic situations, there is Battle Mode, which leaves only the necessary player information. Stealth — a balanced internal software for Apex Legends with good optimization and all the necessary functionality without unnecessary clutter.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – aimbot activation key
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Ignore knocked – ignores knocked enemies
- Bone – select target body part (head, neck, etc.)
- FOV – aimbot field of view
- Aim Speed – aiming speed
- Aimbot Inaccuracy – adds inaccuracy to make aimbot look legit
- Max Distance – maximum target lock distance
- Draw FOV – displays the FOV circle
- Draw Target – shows the current target
- Draw Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Box – displays player boxes
- Name – shows player nicknames
- Health – displays health bar
- Weapon – shows the weapon in hands
- Skeleton – displays player skeleton
- Hitbox – shows hitboxes
- Distance – displays distance to players
- Distance Limit – maximum player render distance
Loot ESP (Items)
- Weapons – displays weapons
- Ammo – shows ammo
- Heal – displays healing items
- Equipment – shows equipment
- Grenades – displays grenades
- Attachment – shows attachments
- Corpse – displays corpses
- Minimum LVL – minimum item tier to display
- Distance – enables loot distance display
- Distance Limit – maximum loot display distance
2D Radar
- Active – enables or disables radar
- Show Players – displays players on radar
- Player Names – shows player names
- Player Direction – displays viewing direction
- Player Distance – shows player distance
- Show Loot – displays loot on radar
- Loot Name – shows loot names
- Loot Distance – displays loot distance
- Loot minimum LVL – minimum loot tier to display
- Size – radar size
- Max Distance – maximum radar render distance
Other Stealth Apex Features
- Box Visible – color of boxes for visible enemies
- Box Invisible – color of boxes for enemies behind walls
- Box Knocked – color of boxes for knocked players
- Skeleton Color – skeleton color
- Corpse Color – corpse highlight color
- Aimbot Visuals – color of aimbot elements (FOV, lines, etc.)
- Hitbox Alpha – hitbox transparency level
- Language – interface language selection (English, Russian)
- Menu key – menu toggle key
- Unload key – key to unload the cheat from the game
- Battle Mode – enables players‑only ESP mode
- Battle Mode Key – key to toggle battle mode
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