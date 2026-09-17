Information about cheat

Pussycat for Active Matter — a private External mod menu designed for comfortable gameplay and convenient control over everything happening around you. The product combines a high-quality vector Aimbot, detailed ESP, and useful additional features in a compact and user-friendly interface. The Aimbot lets you finely adjust FOV, Hitbox, Smooth, distance, and visibility check, while the FOV Circle display helps you monitor its parameters directly in-game. The core of the visual section is a detailed Players ESP. You can display boxes, skeletons, names, weapons, health, armor, TeamID, and separate information about head, body, arm, and leg protection. Teammates and dead players can easily be excluded from display. World and Loot ESP are no less advanced, with a large number of filters. Portals, vehicles, exits, anomalies, containers, mimics, corpses, and various items are displayed separately. Loot can be sorted by category and rarity, including weapons, ammunition, medical supplies, keys, and quest items. Pussycat is further enhanced with a custom crosshair, ESP scale adjustment, a config system, safe unload, and Russian/English localization.