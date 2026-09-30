Unnamed Software for Active Matter (Unnamedtech Internal)
Information about cheat
Unnamed for Active Matter — a reliable internal solution with a basic set of features for exploring dangerous zones, searching for active matter, and fighting mutants and other players. The mod menu offers the essential minimum without unnecessary clutter: a solid Aimbot and informative ESP with display of players, monsters, gravitational anomalies, and active matter. For convenience, the visual side can be customized to your liking: a custom crosshair is available, along with ESP font size adjustment and Combat Mode, which temporarily hides selected visual categories, leaving only player display on the screen. This allows you to quickly switch between full environmental exploration and a cleaner combat interface. Unnamed is built in an internal format, which ensures smooth visual performance and allows comfortable ESP usage without unnecessary stuttering. The developer is also known for paying close attention to the reliability of their solutions, making this product an interesting option for those who need compact functionality without unnecessary extras.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enabled – enables/disables automatic aiming at targets
- Visible Only – aim only at visible targets
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot area as a circle
- Draw Dead Zone – displays the dead zone area inside the FOV
- Draw Target Line – shows a line to the current target
- Mouse Key – lets you assign a mouse button to activate the aimbot
- Mode – selects the aimbot operating mode
- Filter – lets you configure target filtering
- Bone – selects the body part to aim at
- FOV – adjusts the target search radius
- Dead Zone – sets an area without aim correction
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Speed – adjusts aiming speed
- Stickiness – adjusts how strongly the crosshair sticks to the selected target
- Switch Target Delay (ms) – sets the delay before switching to another target
- Max Distance – sets the maximum aimbot range
Player ESP
- Enabled – enables player ESP
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Head Circle – shows a circle around the head
- View Direction – displays the player's view direction
- OOF Arrow – shows the direction to players outside the screen
- Name – displays the player's name
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Max Distance – sets the maximum ESP display distance
Monster ESP
- Enabled – enables creature ESP
- Types – lets you select which creature types to display
- Skeleton – displays the creature's skeleton
- Head Circle – shows a circle around the head
- View Direction – displays the creature's view direction
- OOF Arrow – shows the direction to creatures outside the screen
- Name – displays the creature's name
- Distance – shows the distance to the creature
- Max Distance – sets the maximum ESP display distance
Matter ESP
- Enabled – enables active matter display
- Name – shows the matter name
- Distance – displays the distance to the matter
- Max Distance – sets the maximum matter display distance
Anomaly ESP
- Gravity Trap – enables gravity trap display
- Name – shows the anomaly name
- Distance – displays the distance to the anomaly
- Max Distance – sets the maximum anomaly display distance
Other Unnamed Active Matter Features
- Visual Font Size – adjusts the font size of visual elements
- Crosshair – enables a custom crosshair
- Keybinds List – displays the list of assigned keybinds
- Combat Mode – toggles extra ESP on/off with a button press
- Stream-Proof – the cheat is invisible in screenshots and when capturing the game via OBS or Discord
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