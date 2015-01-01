Undetected KRUSH Cheats (Hacks)

Unique gaming solutions designed for a beautiful and powerful gameplay experience.

KRUSH Arc Raiders

  • Vector Aimbot for aiming assistance and legit-style gameplay
  • Advanced ESP/Wallhack: Players, ARCs, Nature Resources, Components, Containers + Perfect Customization
  • Convenient Radar Hack, Stream-Proof Protection, Super Flashlight, Zoom Hack, config system
Undetected
from $5

Krush Rust

  • Two Aimbot Modes: Memory Aim & Silent Aim for different playstyles
  • Flexible ESP (Wallhack) configuration: Separate sections for Players, NPCs, Loot, Items & World
  • Maximum Smoothness (Internal Hack), Config System, Exploits, Convenient Menu
Undetected
from $6

KRUSH WARDOGS

  • Smart aimbot with 2 Modes: Memory Aim + Silent Aim + Humanizer
  • Convenient ESP with Filters and Flexible Settings + Wallhack Chams
  • No Recoil, No Spread, Fast Bullets, Instant ADS & Other Features
Undetected
from $5

KRUSH Meccha Chameleon

  • Aimbot with FOV, smoothness, and body part settings + Silent Aim
  • Detailed Player ESP with flexible color customization
  • Auto Camouflage, God Mode, Spinbot, Teleport, and other hacks
Undetected
from $4