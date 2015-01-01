Undetected KRUSH Cheats (Hacks)
Unique gaming solutions designed for a beautiful and powerful gameplay experience.
KRUSH Arc Raiders
- Vector Aimbot for aiming assistance and legit-style gameplay
- Advanced ESP/Wallhack: Players, ARCs, Nature Resources, Components, Containers + Perfect Customization
- Convenient Radar Hack, Stream-Proof Protection, Super Flashlight, Zoom Hack, config system
Undetected
from $5
Krush Rust
- Two Aimbot Modes: Memory Aim & Silent Aim for different playstyles
- Flexible ESP (Wallhack) configuration: Separate sections for Players, NPCs, Loot, Items & World
- Maximum Smoothness (Internal Hack), Config System, Exploits, Convenient Menu
Undetected
from $6
KRUSH WARDOGS
- Smart aimbot with 2 Modes: Memory Aim + Silent Aim + Humanizer
- Convenient ESP with Filters and Flexible Settings + Wallhack Chams
- No Recoil, No Spread, Fast Bullets, Instant ADS & Other Features
Undetected
from $5