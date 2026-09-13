Information about cheat

Introducing the powerful and effective KRUSH Internal mod menu for Rust, created for players who value extensive features and flexible customization of every function. One of the product's main advantages is the presence of two aimbot modes at once: Memory Aim for more natural and smooth aiming, and Silent Aim for a rage playstyle. FOV, target priority, body parts, smoothness, movement prediction, and other parameters can all be configured. Special attention should be given to the detailed ESP (Wallhack) system. Each section is separated individually: players, NPCs and animals, loot containers, ground items, vehicles, resources, and plants. You choose the categories you need, the display distance, and the appearance of the information yourself. Especially useful are player hotbar and equipment display, Raid ESP for building objects, as well as flexible loot and resource filters. The functionality is further complemented by customizable recoil control, Bright Night, sky color changes, OOF Arrows, Battle Mode, Panic Key, and a configuration system. KRUSH Rust — is a universal solution with powerful functionality, well-organized ESP, and the ability to fully customize the mod menu to match your playstyle.