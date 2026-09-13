KRUSH Mod Menu for Meccha Chameleon
Information about cheat
KRUSH for Meccha Chameleon — a functional mod menu with a wide range of options for changing the gameplay experience. The product combines combat features, an informative Wallhack (ESP), and additional in-game capabilities, making it suitable for different play scenarios. The menu includes a customizable Aimbot with activation key selection, smoothness, target body part, and FOV size settings. For more precise control, target visibility checking is available, and the Silent Aim feature allows hits to register without noticeable crosshair movement. The visual section includes ESP for players with skeleton, name, distance, view direction, and head display. Snaplines are also available with anchor point and color customization, and teammates can be completely excluded from rendering. Additional features significantly expand KRUSH's capabilities. These include God Mode, Spinbot, No Gun Cooldown, FOV Changer, Auto Paint, and Anti-Kick. Hosts also get access to extra options, including movement speed adjustment and teleportation. Automation settings and other gameplay control features are also included.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enabled – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – allows you to assign a key to activate the aimbot
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- Bones – allows you to select the body part to aim at: Head, Neck, and others
- Visible Check – the aimbot works only on visible targets
- FOV Size – adjusts the size of the target acquisition area
- Silent Aim – bullets hit the target without moving the crosshair
ESP
- Player ESP – enables ESP for displaying players
- Skeletons – displays player skeletons with color customization
- Snaplines – displays lines to players with color customization
- Snaplines Body Part – allows you to choose the player's body part to which the line is attached
- Hide Teammates – hides teammates and players on your team from ESP
- Player Head – highlights the player's head with color customization
- Player Direction – shows the direction the player is looking with color customization
- Player Name – displays the player's name with color customization
- Player Distance – shows the distance to the player with color customization
Other KRUSH Chameleon Features
- Spinbot – automatically rotates the character model with customization options
- Anti-Kick – prevents the player from being automatically kicked from the session
- No Gun Cooldown – removes the delay between weapon uses
- Anti-Buried – prevents the character from getting stuck in or buried inside objects
- FOV Changer – allows you to change the camera field of view
- FOV Value – adjusts the field of view value
- Chat Spam – automatically sends a lot of messages to the in-game chat
- Spam Intervals – adjusts the interval between sending messages
- God Mode – enables character invulnerability
- Speed Hack – increases the player's movement speed (host only)
- Auto Paint – automatically performs the painting action
- Teleport – allows teleportation (host only)
- Kill All Players – eliminates all players in the current game session
- Stream-Proof – the cheat is not visible when capturing the game window via Discord or OBS
Similar Products
Phoenix Meccha Chameleon
- Large set of unique features
- Detailed ESP (WH) with flexible customization
- Auto Paint, God Mode, Noclip, Speed Hack and other exploits
Arcane Meccha Chameleon
- See all players through walls (ESP/WH)
- Infinite ammo and no delay between shots
- User-friendly menu + 3 languages (EN, RU, CN) + No ban