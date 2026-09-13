Information about cheat

KRUSH for Meccha Chameleon — a functional mod menu with a wide range of options for changing the gameplay experience. The product combines combat features, an informative Wallhack (ESP), and additional in-game capabilities, making it suitable for different play scenarios. The menu includes a customizable Aimbot with activation key selection, smoothness, target body part, and FOV size settings. For more precise control, target visibility checking is available, and the Silent Aim feature allows hits to register without noticeable crosshair movement. The visual section includes ESP for players with skeleton, name, distance, view direction, and head display. Snaplines are also available with anchor point and color customization, and teammates can be completely excluded from rendering. Additional features significantly expand KRUSH's capabilities. These include God Mode, Spinbot, No Gun Cooldown, FOV Changer, Auto Paint, and Anti-Kick. Hosts also get access to extra options, including movement speed adjustment and teleportation. Automation settings and other gameplay control features are also included.