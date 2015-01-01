Arcane Software for Meccha Chameleon
Information about cheat
Arcane for MECCHA CHAMELEON — a private mod menu that combines an informative ESP with a set of useful gameplay features. The solution is designed for players who want to get maximum information about opponents while maintaining a smooth and comfortable gameplay experience thanks to a simple and functional interface. The core functionality is built around a highly customizable ESP with player display, skeletons, view direction, distance, and other important parameters. Almost every visual element can be personalized by choosing box styles, colors, and render distance. In addition to visuals, Arcane includes Infinite Ammo and No Fire Delay features, making gunfights more comfortable. The functionality is complemented by a convenient config system, customizable crosshair, interface scaling, FPS limiter, and support for three menu languages — Russian, English, and Chinese. Arcane is an excellent choice for players looking for modern, stable, and user-friendly software for MECCHA CHAMELEON.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
WH (ESP)
- Box – displays players with boxes (ESP Box)
- Box Style – allows you to choose the box display style (regular, cornered, and other options)
- Box Fill – enables filling the space inside the box
- Fill Style – allows you to choose the box fill style
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton (ESP Skeleton)
- Snapline – displays a line from your character to the enemy
- View Direction – shows the direction the player is looking
- Nickname – displays players' in-game names
- Distance – shows the distance to players in meters
- Show Team – displays teammates through ESP
- Visible Check – players in line of sight and behind walls are shown in different colors
- Max Distance – sets the maximum ESP working distance
Other Arcane Chameleon Features
- No Fire Delay – removes the delay between shots
- Infinite Ammo – provides unlimited ammunition
- Menu Key – allows you to assign a key to open the menu
- Unload Key – allows you to assign a key to fully unload the cheat
- Crosshair – displays a customizable crosshair in the center of the screen
- DPI Scale – changes the menu interface scale
- FPS Limit – allows you to limit the maximum frame rate
- Configs – displays the list of your cheat configs
- Language – allows you to select the mod menu interface language (English, Russian, Chinese)
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