Information about cheat

Arcane for MECCHA CHAMELEON — a private mod menu that combines an informative ESP with a set of useful gameplay features. The solution is designed for players who want to get maximum information about opponents while maintaining a smooth and comfortable gameplay experience thanks to a simple and functional interface. The core functionality is built around a highly customizable ESP with player display, skeletons, view direction, distance, and other important parameters. Almost every visual element can be personalized by choosing box styles, colors, and render distance. In addition to visuals, Arcane includes Infinite Ammo and No Fire Delay features, making gunfights more comfortable. The functionality is complemented by a convenient config system, customizable crosshair, interface scaling, FPS limiter, and support for three menu languages — Russian, English, and Chinese. Arcane is an excellent choice for players looking for modern, stable, and user-friendly software for MECCHA CHAMELEON.