Ghost Software for Meccha Chameleon
Information about cheat
Ghost for MECCHA CHAMELEON — a popular private mod menu focused on high-quality visual features and a comfortable gameplay experience. The solution offers an informative ESP for hunters and survivors with detailed customization of nearly every display element, allowing you to adapt the interface to any playstyle. One of Ghost’s strengths is its modern and user-friendly menu with a wide range of personalization options. You can customize box appearance, display distance, line thickness, radar design, and other visual elements. The built-in Radar Hack provides information about player locations without cluttering the main screen, while the Streamproof feature hides the menu and ESP during screen capture via OBS or Discord. Thanks to this, Ghost is an excellent choice both for regular gameplay and for recording videos or live streaming.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Visuals (ESP)
- Enable – enables and disables the ESP visualization system
- Show Hunters – displays Hunters through ESP
- Show Survivors – displays Survivors through ESP
- Box – shows characters inside boxes (ESP Box)
- Name – displays in-game character names
- Distance – shows the distance to characters in meters
- Offscreen Arrows – displays arrows pointing to enemies outside of the screen
- Health – shows the current health of characters
- Box Style – allows you to choose the box display style (default, corners only, filled, 3D)
- Box Distance – sets the maximum distance for displaying boxes
- Thickness – changes the thickness of box lines
- Rounding – adjusts the roundness of box corners
Radar Hack
- Enable – enables and disables the built-in in-game radar
- Draw Outline – displays an outline around the radar area
- Draw Background – enables the radar background display
- Point Style – allows you to choose the style of radar markers
- Size – changes the overall radar size
- Max Distance – sets the maximum distance for displaying targets on the radar
- Point Size – changes the size of object markers on the radar
- Zoom – adjusts the radar display scale
Other Ghost Chameleon Features
- Config Name – field for entering the configuration name
- Create – creates a new configuration with the current settings
- Delete – deletes the selected configuration
- Save – saves the current settings to the selected configuration
- Load – loads a previously saved configuration
- Shadow Text – adds a shadow to interface text elements for better readability
- Streamproof – hides the cheat menu and visual elements when screen capturing via OBS/Discord
- Crosshair – displays a customizable crosshair in the center of the screen
- Menu Key – allows you to assign a key to open and close the menu
- DPI Scale – changes the menu interface scale for convenient display on different screen resolutions
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