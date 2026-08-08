Phoenix Software for Meccha Chameleon
Information about cheat
Phoenix for Meccha Chameleon — one of the most feature-rich solutions for Chameleon, combining advanced ESP with an impressive set of additional capabilities. The visual features allow you to display enemies, skeletons, names, roles, decoys, distance, and lines to targets, as well as use Force Visibility and Player List to gain additional match information. The main focus is on a variety of gameplay exploits: God Mode, Infinite Health, Infinite Stamina, No Stun, Speed Hack, Super Jump, Noclip, Fly, Ghost Mode, Infinite Bullets, and much more. A notable feature is Auto Paint — automatic character camouflage that adapts to the surrounding environment. The menu is designed in Phoenix’s signature colors, supports configs, language switching, and convenient keybinds. Regular updates and active support help the product maintain a long Undetected status.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Exploits
- God Mode – blocks incoming damage and prevents your character from being killed
- Infinite Health – restores health to the maximum value
- Auto-Heal Boost – accelerates automatic health regeneration
- Infinite Stamina – disables stamina consumption
- Infinite Avoid – allows unlimited dodge usage
- No Stun – prevents the character from being stunned
- Unlock Input – removes character control restrictions
- Force Can Move – allows movement when it is normally restricted
- Speed Hack – increases movement speed
- Super Jump – increases jump height
- No Climb Cooldown – removes the delay between climb ability uses
- Noclip – allows passing through objects and free movement in the air
- Noclip Always On – enables permanent Noclip mode without holding a key
- Fly Speed – adjusts movement speed while flying around the map
- Hold to Fly – assigns a key to activate flying
- Ghost Mode – hides the character from detection (ghost mode)
- Anti Detection – reduces the chance of being detected
- No Gun CD – removes the delay between weapon uses
- Freeze Self – freezes your own character
- No Decoy CD – removes the delay between decoy uses
- Infinite Bullets – provides unlimited ammunition
- Kill All Survivors – instantly kills all survivors
- Steal Name – allows stealing the selected player's name
- Custom Name – allows setting a custom name for your character
Visuals (ESP)
- ESP – enables ESP display
- Enemy Only – shows ESP only for enemies
- Box – displays boxes around targets
- Skeleton – displays character skeletons
- Snaplines – displays lines to targets
- Names – displays character names
- Roles – displays character roles
- Decoys – displays decoys
- Distance – displays distance to targets
- Force Visibility – allows displaying targets regardless of visibility
- Player List – displays the list of players in the current session
Other Phoenix Chameleon Features
- Auto Paint – automatically paints your character to match the environment color
- Paint Hotkey – assigns a hotkey to activate auto-paint
- Paint Camouflage Now – activates camouflage painting by pressing a button in the menu
- FOV Changer – allows changing the field of view
- Colors – allows changing ESP colors (targets, lines, decoys)
- Interface Language – allows switching the interface language between English and Russian
- Anti Server Kick – prevents automatic server kick
- Magnet – activates the magnet function (via keybind)
- Save – saves the current cheat configuration
- Load – loads a saved cheat configuration
- Unload – unloads the cheat without restarting the game (via keybind)
Similar Products
Unnamed MECCHA CHAMELEON
- ESP / Wallhack for Hunters and Survivors
- Unique Auto Paint feature (automatic camouflage)
- Aimbot, Anti-Kick, Points Editor, convenient menu and other features
Ghost Meccha
- Advanced ESP with detailed customization
- Display of hunters and survivors
- Radar hack, modern and user-friendly menu, Stream-Proof for OBS/Discord
Arcane Meccha Chameleon
- See all players through walls (ESP/WH)
- Infinite ammo and no delay between shots
- User-friendly menu + 3 languages (EN, RU, CN) + No ban