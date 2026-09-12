Information about cheat

KRUSH for ARC Raiders — is an advanced external mod menu with a strong focus on environmental awareness, tracking player movement, and finding valuable items. The arsenal includes a flexible vector Aimbot for aiming assistance with settings for targets, bones, FOV, smoothness, and distance. The main feature of KRUSH — is its highly detailed ESP. It separately displays players, ARC robots, extraction points, natural objects, bodies, containers, and loot with information about rarity, quantity, value, and weight. Interactive customization allows you to flexibly control what is shown, while ESP background fill makes information more noticeable in dynamic situations. Additional functionality includes a customizable radar, Zoom Hack, FOV Changer, Battle Mode, Stream-Proof, OOF Arrows, Panic Key, and a convenient configuration system.