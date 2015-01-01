Information about cheat

Bleak for ARC Raiders — a high‑quality legit tool focused on delivering maximum information without overloaded features. The main focus is advanced ESP and a convenient Memory Aim Assist that operates through game memory and allows fine‑tuning of aim behavior for any shooting style. The product provides detailed visualization of players, drones, containers, valuable items, weapons, resources, and extraction points. Each object type has its own filters, display distances, and additional parameters. The loot display system is especially well implemented, offering filtering by rarity, value, item type, and weapon categories. The built‑in radar also deserves special attention, allowing you to track players, drones, containers, loot, and extraction points in one convenient interface. For PvP situations, there is a Battle Mode that automatically hides unnecessary information and leaves only what truly matters. The functionality is complemented by Stream‑Proof protection for streaming and video recording, a profile system with quick config switching, and convenient control of all parameters via the built‑in settings manager.