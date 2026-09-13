Information about cheat

Meet KRUSH for WARDOGS — a powerful solution with an excellent set of combat and visual features for confident gameplay. The product's arsenal includes two aimbot modes at once: Memory Aim for smooth and more natural targeting, as well as Silent Aim, which works without the need to visibly move the crosshair onto the target. The aimbot offers flexible settings for FOV, smoothness, body part priority, visibility checks, and teammate checks. Humanize and Jitter are also available for fine-tuning the aiming behavior. Special attention should be given to the functional Wallhack (ESP). KRUSH allows you to display players with detailed information: health, nickname, distance, weapon, ping, faction, and clan tag. Skeleton ESP, various box styles, knocked player display, and separate target visibility settings are available. One of the product's advantages is Player Chams — filling player models for more convenient visual control. You can also display loot bags, grenades with their blast radius, and vehicles. KRUSH for WARDOGS is further enhanced with No Recoil, No Spread, Instant ADS, Instant Bullet, FOV Changer, and a custom Crosshair. Thanks to the combination of a powerful aimbot, informative ESP, and additional gameplay features, the product is a great fit for different playstyles.