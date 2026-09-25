Information about cheat

SoftHUB for WARDOGS — a polished legit solution with a convenient and minimalist mod menu that includes the core features for comfortable gameplay. At its core is a customizable Aimbot with bone selection, FOV, aim smoothness, target priority, and current target highlighting. Prediction helps account for enemy movement, while the built-in RCS lets you compensate for recoil with separate adjustment of strength and maximum offset. The Visuals tab offers detailed ESP for players: boxes, skeletons, names, health, armor, weapons, distance, and squad information. A separate World ESP displays vehicles, stationary objects, containers, supply crates, general loot, and dropped loot. To keep the visuals clean, separate distance settings are available for enemies, vehicles, and items, while Render Pacing lets you adjust the refresh rate of visual elements.