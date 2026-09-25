SoftHUB Software for WARDOGS (External)
Information about cheat
SoftHUB for WARDOGS — a polished legit solution with a convenient and minimalist mod menu that includes the core features for comfortable gameplay. At its core is a customizable Aimbot with bone selection, FOV, aim smoothness, target priority, and current target highlighting. Prediction helps account for enemy movement, while the built-in RCS lets you compensate for recoil with separate adjustment of strength and maximum offset. The Visuals tab offers detailed ESP for players: boxes, skeletons, names, health, armor, weapons, distance, and squad information. A separate World ESP displays vehicles, stationary objects, containers, supply crates, general loot, and dropped loot. To keep the visuals clean, separate distance settings are available for enemies, vehicles, and items, while Render Pacing lets you adjust the refresh rate of visual elements.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim
- Aimbot – enables/disables the aimbot
- Aim Bone – allows you to select the bone to aim at (head, neck)
- Aim Key – aimbot activation key
- Highlight Aiming Target – highlights the current aimbot target
- FOV Value – adjusts the size of the aimbot's effective area
- FOV Circle – displays the FOV area as a circle
- RCS – enables recoil compensation
- RCS Max (px) – limits the maximum offset for recoil compensation
- RCS Power (px/tick) – adjusts the strength of recoil compensation
- Prediction – enables target movement prediction
- Smooth – adjusts aim smoothness
- Priority By – selects target priority (closest to crosshair or by distance)
Players ESP
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Skeletons – displays player skeletons
- Squad Colors – uses different colors for players from different squads
- Info – displays additional information about players
- Health – shows health level
- Armor – shows armor level
- Names – displays player names
- Weapon in Hands – shows the weapon in hand
- Distance – displays the distance to players
- Knocked – displays the icon for knocked‑out players
World ESP
- Boxes – displays boxes around loot and vehicles
- Vehicles/Stationaries – displays vehicles and stationary objects
- Health – shows the condition of vehicles and objects
- Loot – enables loot object display
- Dropped Items – displays dropped items
- World Loot – displays world loot
- Containers – displays containers
- Supply Crates – displays supply crates
- Distance – shows the distance to objects
Other SOFTHUB WARDOGS Features
- Render Pacing – allows you to select the render refresh rate mode
- Enemy Distance – adjusts the maximum display distance for enemies
- Vehicles Distance – adjusts the maximum display distance for vehicles
- Items Distance – adjusts the maximum display distance for items
- Stream-Proof – the cheat menu and its elements are not visible when capturing the game via OBS/Discrod
Similar Products
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Ancient WARDOGS
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Unnamed Wardogs Full
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Dullwave Wardogs
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