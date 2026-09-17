Pussycat Software for WARDOGS (External)
Information about cheat
New in our store: Pussycat External for WARDOGS — a feature-rich external mod menu with extensive tools for controlling the battlefield situation. The product combines a flexible aimbot, informative ESP, and separate display of in-game objects and vehicles. The aimbot supports FOV, smoothness, hitbox, maximum distance, and visibility check settings, allowing you to adapt aiming to your own playstyle. ESP displays players with boxes, skeletons, weapons, health, names, and separate highlighting for teammates, enemies, and knocked targets. World ESP deserves special attention: bodies, bags, mines, explosive devices, FOBs, drilling rigs, and other objects. Detailed vehicle ESP is also available with filtering by type — from wheeled vehicles and tanks to helicopters and planes. Additional features include a 2D radar, Battle Mode, custom crosshair, Fullbright, config system, and localization in Russian and English.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable – enables automatic aiming at the selected target
- Aim Key – assigns a key to activate the aimbot
- Aim FOV – adjusts the size of the target acquisition area
- Aim Hitbox – selects the priority point to aim at
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Visible Check – the aimbot works only on visible targets
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot operating distance
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot working area on the screen
- Filled FOV – fills the FOV area with color
Players ESP
- Show Players – enables player display
- Draw Box – displays a box around the player
- Box Style – selects the box style
- Snaplines – displays lines to players
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Names – shows player names
- Weapon – shows the weapon in the player's hands
- HealthPoints – displays the numerical health value
- HealthBar – displays the player's health bar
- Ignore Team – ignores players from your team
- Visible Check – highlights players based on their visibility
- Show Knocked – displays knocked players
- Max Distance – maximum player display distance
- Team Color – adjusts ally color
- Enemy Color – adjusts enemy color
- Knocked Color – adjusts knocked player color
World ESP
- Show Objects – enables display of in-game objects
- Corpse / Bags – shows bodies and loot bags
- SPW – shows SPW objects
- Claymore – shows Claymore mines
- AT Mine – shows anti-tank mines
- Explosive Device – shows explosive devices
- FOB – shows FOB points
- Ignore Team Build – ignores your team's structures
- Healthpoints – displays the numerical durability value of objects
- Healthbar – displays the durability bar of objects
- Buildable Drill – shows placeable drilling rigs
- Objects Max Distance – maximum object display distance
- Map coords – displays object coordinates on the map
- Show Vehicle – enables vehicle display
- 3D Box – displays a 3D box around vehicles
- Healthpoints – displays the numerical durability value of vehicles
- Healthbar – displays the durability bar of vehicles
- Name – shows the vehicle name
- Map coords – displays vehicle coordinates on the map
- Vehicle Max Distance – maximum vehicle display distance
- Ignore Team Vehicle – ignores your team's vehicles
- Role Vehicle – displays vehicles by type
- Wheeled – shows wheeled vehicles
- Tracked – shows tracked vehicles
- Rotary – shows helicopters
- Airplane – shows airplanes
- Stationary – shows stationary vehicles and objects
- Other – shows other types of vehicles
Other Pussycat WARDOGS Features
- Radar – enables a 2D radar hack (customizable)
- Crosshair – enables a custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Thickness – adjusts crosshair thickness
- Size – adjusts crosshair size
- Fullbright – makes the image brighter and removes dark areas
- Enemy Font Size – adjusts text size for enemies
- Item Font Size – adjusts text size for items
- Lock Overlay FPS – limits the overlay FPS
- Save Config – saves the current settings to a config
- Load Config – loads the saved config
- Menu Key – assigns a key to open the menu
- Battle Mode – leave only player wallhack enabled or show everything (toggle on/off by bind)
- Localizations – the menu is available in English and Russian
Reviews of Pussycat Wardogs
Here you can read reviews from other users about this product.
мяукуч
A simple yet stable cheat that doesn't tamper with the game's memory.
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