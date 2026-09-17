Information about cheat

New in our store: Pussycat External for WARDOGS — a feature-rich external mod menu with extensive tools for controlling the battlefield situation. The product combines a flexible aimbot, informative ESP, and separate display of in-game objects and vehicles. The aimbot supports FOV, smoothness, hitbox, maximum distance, and visibility check settings, allowing you to adapt aiming to your own playstyle. ESP displays players with boxes, skeletons, weapons, health, names, and separate highlighting for teammates, enemies, and knocked targets. World ESP deserves special attention: bodies, bags, mines, explosive devices, FOBs, drilling rigs, and other objects. Detailed vehicle ESP is also available with filtering by type — from wheeled vehicles and tanks to helicopters and planes. Additional features include a 2D radar, Battle Mode, custom crosshair, Fullbright, config system, and localization in Russian and English.