Information about cheat

Memez for WARDOGS — is a balanced software solution with a compact yet useful set of features and a convenient menu. This option is suitable for those who do not need a large number of extra features and simply want the essential tools for situational awareness and shooting assistance. At the core of the product is a customizable Aimbot with FOV selection, priority bone, aim smoothing, and target visibility check. The Prediction function takes enemy movement into account, while Nearest Bone automatically selects the point closest to your crosshair. A FOV Circle is provided for visual control of the working area. Players ESP displays boxes, health, distance, and Snaplines, while also detecting target visibility. A separate Vehicle ESP lets you track vehicles, their names, and distance, as well as stationary objects. If needed, ally display can also be enabled. The functionality is complemented by No Recoil, ESP color and scale customization, language selection, and a configuration saving system. Memez — is a great choice for those who value simplicity, a clear interface, and only the truly necessary features.