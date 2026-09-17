Memez Software for WARDOGS (Internal)
Information about cheat
Memez for WARDOGS — is a balanced software solution with a compact yet useful set of features and a convenient menu. This option is suitable for those who do not need a large number of extra features and simply want the essential tools for situational awareness and shooting assistance. At the core of the product is a customizable Aimbot with FOV selection, priority bone, aim smoothing, and target visibility check. The Prediction function takes enemy movement into account, while Nearest Bone automatically selects the point closest to your crosshair. A FOV Circle is provided for visual control of the working area. Players ESP displays boxes, health, distance, and Snaplines, while also detecting target visibility. A separate Vehicle ESP lets you track vehicles, their names, and distance, as well as stationary objects. If needed, ally display can also be enabled. The functionality is complemented by No Recoil, ESP color and scale customization, language selection, and a configuration saving system. Memez — is a great choice for those who value simplicity, a clear interface, and only the truly necessary features.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (22H2), Windows 11 (24H2, 25H2, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable – turns the aimbot on/off
- FOV – adjusts the target acquisition area for the aimbot
- Bone – allows you to choose the priority body part for aiming
- Nearest Bone – selects the bone closest to the crosshair as the aiming point
- Draw FOV Circle – displays the aimbot area as a circle
- Smooth – adjusts the aiming smoothness
- Visible Check – aim only at visible targets
- Prediction – enables target movement prediction
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
Player ESP
- Box – displays a box around player models
- Distance – shows the distance to players in meters
- Health – displays players' health
- Snaplines – shows lines from the screen to players
- Visible Check – determines player visibility and allows distinguishing visible and invisible targets
- Max Distance – adjusts the maximum player render distance
- Skeleton – shows players’ ESP skeletons
- Backpack – the backpacks of killed players with loot
Vehicle ESP
- Vehicle ESP – displays vehicles on the map
- Vehicle Name – shows the vehicle name
- Vehicle Distance – displays the distance to vehicles
- Vehicle Max Distance – adjusts the maximum vehicle render distance
- Stationary ESP – displays stationary objects
- Stationary Max Distance – adjusts the maximum render distance for stationary objects
- Show Ally – allows displaying allies
Other Memez WARDOGS Features
- Language – allows you to choose the interface language (RUS, ENG)
- ESP Text Scale – adjusts the ESP text scale
- ESP Colors – allows you to assign custom colors for some ESP parameters
- Save Config – saves the current settings
- Load Config – loads saved settings
- Exit – closes the mod menu
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