Byster Software for WARDOGS
Information about cheat
Looking for real polished software for WARDOGS? Take a look at Byster — a feature-rich mod menu developed with the game's mechanics and combat specifics in mind. Everything you need for confident gameplay is available here: a powerful aimbot with movement prediction and flexible settings, informative ESP for players, objects, and loot, plus a full radar and map. The aimbot deserves special attention: you can configure bones, target priority, FOV, smoothness, reaction, Humanizer, distance, movement prediction, and gravity compensation. ESP displays not only basic information, but also armor, status, effects, mutations, and squad members. World ESP helps you keep track of vehicles, threats, grenades, objectives, buildings, and FOB resources. The functionality is further expanded with weapon settings including No Recoil, No Spread, Rapid Fire, and other parameters, as well as Battle Mode, menu search, settings profiles, and Russian/English localization.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (22H2), Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enable/disable automatic aiming at targets
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Bones – select the body part to aim at (Head, Neck, Torso, or Pelvis)
- Bone Priority – select aiming priority (bone closest to the crosshair, random bone, or first selected)
- Aim FOV – adjust the size of the target acquisition area
- Aim Smooth – adjust aim smoothing
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot range
- Aim Lock – keeps aim locked on the selected target
- Target Switch Delay – adjust the delay before switching to another target
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot working area on the screen
- FOV Color – customize the FOV area color
- Humanizer – makes aiming less sharp and more natural
- Humanizer Strength – adjust the strength of the "human-like" effect
- Reaction Delay – adjust the delay before aiming starts
- Sensitivity Multiplier – adjust the aimbot sensitivity multiplier
- Target Visibility Check – the aimbot only works on visible targets
- Shoot Through Walls – ignores the visibility check for shooting through obstacles
- Targets in Vehicles and Turrets – allows targeting players in vehicles and on turrets
- Aim at Vehicles – allows aiming at vehicles
- Target Movement Prediction – accounts for target movement while aiming
- Auto-Detect Bullet Speed – automatically detects bullet speed to calculate prediction
- Manual Projectile Speed – manually adjust projectile speed
- Prediction Scale – adjust the strength of target movement prediction
- Gravity Compensation – compensates for projectile drop caused by gravity
- Ignore Knocked – allows the aimbot to ignore knocked players when selecting a target
- Manual Recoil Control – adds manual recoil control settings
- Automatic Mortar Aiming – automatically aims the mortar at the selected target
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Boxes – displays boxes around players in Outline, Fill, or Corners modes
- Fill Opacity – adjust box fill transparency
- Skeleton – displays the player skeleton
- Nicknames – shows player names
- Health – displays the player's health level
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Held Weapon – shows the weapon held by the player
- Armor Durability – displays the player's armor durability
- State – shows the player's state, including stance and injury status
- Effects and Mutations – displays the player's active effects and mutations
- Squad Marker – marks players from the same squad
- Show Teammates – displays teammates
- Visible Check – highlights players based on their visibility
- Max Render Distance – maximum player render distance
- Knocked Player Display – displays knocked players via ESP
- Off-Screen Arrows – displays directional arrows to enemies outside the screen
- Mortar / Artillery Illumination – separate illumination of mortars and artillery
- Equipment Filters – filters for gaming equipment and objects
- Equipment Icons – adds separate icons for equipment and objects
World ESP (WH Objects)
- Vehicles – displays vehicles
- Projectiles – displays fired projectiles and other ordnance
- Grenades and Explosives – displays grenades and explosive devices
- Interactions – displays available interactable objects
- Interaction Context – shows additional information about available interactions
- Objectives and Hot Zones – displays objectives and active hot zones
- Structures – displays buildings and other structures
- FOB Resources – displays forward operating base resources
- Names – shows object names
- Distance – shows the distance to objects
- State – displays the current state of objects
- Lines to Threats – displays lines to dangerous objects
- Active Threats Only – displays only active threats
- Enemy Threats Only – displays only enemy threats
- Per-Category Distance – separate display distance setting for each category
- Per-Category Color – separate color setting for each category
- Objective Timers – displays objective timers
- Clustering Radius – adjust the clustering radius for nearby objects
- World Object Icons – icons for convenient display of objects and equipment
Loot ESP (Items)
- Weapons – displays weapons
- Ammo – displays ammunition
- Armor – displays armor
- Backpacks – displays backpacks
- Attachments – displays modifications and attachments
- Medical – displays medical items
- Scrap – displays scrap
- Misc – displays other items
- Backpacks – adds the display of players’ backpacks
Radar Hack
- Radar – enables the radar
- Radar Size – adjust the radar size
- Radar Range – adjust the display range of objects on the radar
- Rotate with Player View – rotates the radar according to the player's view direction
- Hide Teammates – hides teammates on the radar
- Full Map – enables full map display
- Map Size – adjust the map size
- Map Zoom – adjust the map zoom
- Map Rotation – adjust the map rotation
Exploits
- No Sway – disables weapon sway and breathing influence
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Spread – disables bullet spread while shooting
- Instant Scope – instantly puts the weapon into aiming mode
- No Camera Shake – disables camera shake
- Rapid Fire – increases the rate of fire
- Fire Rate – adjust the rate of fire
- Bullet Speed Override – allows changing bullet speed
- Effective Range Override – allows changing the weapon's effective range
- FOV Changer – allows you to change the field of view of the camera
- Always Crit Spot – enables faster construction by constantly selecting a vulnerable point
- FreeCam – allows you to freely move the game camera
- Infinity Breath – endless breathing while aiming
- No Weight – allows you to move at maximum load
- Grenade Prediction – shows the location of the grenade and the radius of damage
- Infinity Zoom – removes the camera zoom limit
- Auto Mini-Game – automatically plays a mini-game when reloading
- Instant Hit – instantly hits the target with a bullet
- Magic Bullet – instantly hits the target behind obstacles up to 2000 meters away
Other Byster WARDOGS Features
- Battle Mode – hides all objects except players
- Localizations – the menu is available in English and Russian
- Search Bar – a search bar for settings directly in the cheat menu
- Menu Key – lets you assign any key to open the menu
- Configs – a separate profile system with your settings
- Mortar Assist – helps you aim the mortar correctly using the marker on the game map
- Target Font Size – allows you to manually adjust the font size for displaying targets
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