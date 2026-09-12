Information about cheat

Looking for real polished software for WARDOGS? Take a look at Byster — a feature-rich mod menu developed with the game's mechanics and combat specifics in mind. Everything you need for confident gameplay is available here: a powerful aimbot with movement prediction and flexible settings, informative ESP for players, objects, and loot, plus a full radar and map. The aimbot deserves special attention: you can configure bones, target priority, FOV, smoothness, reaction, Humanizer, distance, movement prediction, and gravity compensation. ESP displays not only basic information, but also armor, status, effects, mutations, and squad members. World ESP helps you keep track of vehicles, threats, grenades, objectives, buildings, and FOB resources. The functionality is further expanded with weapon settings including No Recoil, No Spread, Rapid Fire, and other parameters, as well as Battle Mode, menu search, settings profiles, and Russian/English localization.