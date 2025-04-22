Phoenix PYBG Radar (Browser)
Information about cheat
PUBG Mobile Cheat is a very stable and reliable cheat. During the work of the program, no large detections have yet been observed. The hack boasts a lot of functions, there is an aimbot with a certain number of settings, in, which can also be customized for yourself, and a couple of less significant functions. This cheat is well optimized and does not cause lags and other performance problems during the game. Works only with gameloop emulator. We also have the best prices compared to all other cheats. Hurry up to try our product in action.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10,11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Kakao
General list
- Radar - displaying characters on the radar
- Working in browser
- You can open it in STEAM overlay's browser
- Works for the entire map
- Shows enemies
- Autoupdate
- Uses only the game engine
- Reliable anti-cheat bypass
- You cannot get banned from BattleEye
- Only radar, nothing extra
- Doesn't reduce FPS
- Can be launched from a phone or any other device
- Displays loot (weapons, armor, ammo, etc.)
- Displays transport
- Displays airdrop
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