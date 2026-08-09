Information about cheat

Arcane for Mistfall Hunters — a solid solution for the new game, featuring everything you need for comfortable raid runs and gaining additional environmental awareness. At its core is a highly customizable Aimbot with target selection, bone selection, working modes, FOV, and smoothness control. The visual section includes detailed ESP for players and NPCs with boxes, skeletons, nicknames, HP, view direction, distance, team information, and visibility checks. A separate Items ESP helps locate containers, bodies, natural objects, furniture, and items of various rarity categories. For convenience, the menu includes Battle Mode with selective ESP hiding, Fullbright for better visibility in dark areas, an FOV Changer, a custom crosshair, and interface scaling. The menu also supports convenient keybinds for quickly opening the menu.