Ancient Software for Dead by Daylight
Information about cheat
Ancient — a stable and functional private software for Dead by Daylight, featuring a signature user-friendly menu and a well-designed settings system. The solution provides a wide range of features for controlling the situation on the map and playing confidently both as a survivor and as a killer. The software includes a customizable aimbot with bone selection, aim smoothing, and FOV radius adjustment. The Target Lock system allows you to lock onto a target, while the visual display of the aim zone helps you fine-tune the settings to match your playstyle. Players ESP provides detailed information about characters: boxes, skeletons, lines to targets, view direction, nicknames, character names, level, and prestige. World ESP displays key map elements — generators, pallets, windows, hooks, totems, chests, lockers, and exit gates. Additionally, Auto Skill Check is available for automatic skill checks during generator repairs, along with camera FOV adjustment, a Combat Mode for a simplified interface, and a config system. Ancient is a reliable solution for confident gameplay in Dead by Daylight.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (XBox Gamepass PC)
Aimbot
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – the key that activates the aimbot
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot FOV circle on the screen
- FOV Radius – adjusts the radius of the target acquisition zone
- Smoothing – adjusts the smoothness of aiming for more natural crosshair movement
- Target Bone – selects the body part the aimbot will aim at
- Target Lock – locks the aimbot onto the selected target and keeps the aim on it
Players ESP (WH)
- Survivor / Killer – enables ESP display for survivors or the killer
- Box – displays a box around the character
- Skeleton – displays the character model skeleton
- Skeleton Thickness – adjusts skeleton line thickness
- Snaplines – displays lines from the player to the target
- Line Thickness – adjusts Snapline thickness
- Gaze Line – shows the character's view direction
- Nickname – displays the player's nickname
- Character Name – shows the selected character's name
- Character Level – displays the character’s level
- Prestige Level – shows the character’s prestige level
- Health Bar – displays the character’s health bar
World ESP (Objects)
- Generators – displays generators on the map, allowing quick identification for repairs or patrols
- Pallets – shows pallet locations on the map
- Windows – displays windows that can be vaulted
- Hooks – shows hook locations on the map
- Totems – displays all totems
- Traps – shows placed traps on the map
- Chests – displays item chests
- Lockers – shows lockers where players may hide
- Hatch – displays the hatch on the map
- Exit Gates – shows the locations of exit gates
Other Ancient DBD Features
- Camera FOV – allows changing the camera field of view for a wider vision range
- Auto Skill Check – automatically performs Skill Checks while repairing generators
- Combat Mode – hides certain ESP elements for a cleaner interface during gameplay
- Language – the menu supports multiple languages (English, Russian)
- Menu Key – the key to open or close the menu
- Configs System – a configuration system that allows creating, importing, and using various menu setting presets
