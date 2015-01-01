Information about cheat

Ancient — a stable and functional private software for Dead by Daylight, featuring a signature user-friendly menu and a well-designed settings system. The solution provides a wide range of features for controlling the situation on the map and playing confidently both as a survivor and as a killer. The software includes a customizable aimbot with bone selection, aim smoothing, and FOV radius adjustment. The Target Lock system allows you to lock onto a target, while the visual display of the aim zone helps you fine-tune the settings to match your playstyle. Players ESP provides detailed information about characters: boxes, skeletons, lines to targets, view direction, nicknames, character names, level, and prestige. World ESP displays key map elements — generators, pallets, windows, hooks, totems, chests, lockers, and exit gates. Additionally, Auto Skill Check is available for automatic skill checks during generator repairs, along with camera FOV adjustment, a Combat Mode for a simplified interface, and a config system. Ancient is a reliable solution for confident gameplay in Dead by Daylight.