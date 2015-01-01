Ancient Software for Dead by Daylight

Information about cheat

Ancient — a stable and functional private software for Dead by Daylight, featuring a signature user-friendly menu and a well-designed settings system. The solution provides a wide range of features for controlling the situation on the map and playing confidently both as a survivor and as a killer. The software includes a customizable aimbot with bone selection, aim smoothing, and FOV radius adjustment. The Target Lock system allows you to lock onto a target, while the visual display of the aim zone helps you fine-tune the settings to match your playstyle. Players ESP provides detailed information about characters: boxes, skeletons, lines to targets, view direction, nicknames, character names, level, and prestige. World ESP displays key map elements — generators, pallets, windows, hooks, totems, chests, lockers, and exit gates. Additionally, Auto Skill Check is available for automatic skill checks during generator repairs, along with camera FOV adjustment, a Combat Mode for a simplified interface, and a config system. Ancient is a reliable solution for confident gameplay in Dead by Daylight.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (XBox Gamepass PC)
Buy Guide

Aimbot

  • Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
  • Aim Key – the key that activates the aimbot
  • Draw FOV – displays the aimbot FOV circle on the screen
  • FOV Radius – adjusts the radius of the target acquisition zone
  • Smoothing – adjusts the smoothness of aiming for more natural crosshair movement
  • Target Bone – selects the body part the aimbot will aim at
  • Target Lock – locks the aimbot onto the selected target and keeps the aim on it

Players ESP (WH)

  • Survivor / Killer – enables ESP display for survivors or the killer
  • Box – displays a box around the character
  • Skeleton – displays the character model skeleton
  • Skeleton Thickness – adjusts skeleton line thickness
  • Snaplines – displays lines from the player to the target
  • Line Thickness – adjusts Snapline thickness
  • Gaze Line – shows the character's view direction
  • Nickname – displays the player's nickname
  • Character Name – shows the selected character's name
  • Character Level – displays the character’s level
  • Prestige Level – shows the character’s prestige level
  • Health Bar – displays the character’s health bar

World ESP (Objects)

  • Generators – displays generators on the map, allowing quick identification for repairs or patrols
  • Pallets – shows pallet locations on the map
  • Windows – displays windows that can be vaulted
  • Hooks – shows hook locations on the map
  • Totems – displays all totems
  • Traps – shows placed traps on the map
  • Chests – displays item chests
  • Lockers – shows lockers where players may hide
  • Hatch – displays the hatch on the map
  • Exit Gates – shows the locations of exit gates

Other Ancient DBD Features

  • Camera FOV – allows changing the camera field of view for a wider vision range
  • Auto Skill Check – automatically performs Skill Checks while repairing generators
  • Combat Mode – hides certain ESP elements for a cleaner interface during gameplay
  • Language – the menu supports multiple languages (English, Russian)
  • Menu Key – the key to open or close the menu
  • Configs System – a configuration system that allows creating, importing, and using various menu setting presets

Leave review


Similar Products

DBD SMG
  • Built-in HWID-Spoofer for DBD
  • Good Aimbot for DBD
  • Beautiful ESP with icons
Dead By Daylight
from 2.5 $

Phoenix Spoofer (Satano)
  • Time-tested Temp HWID Spoofer
  • Handles EAC and BE anti-cheats perfectly
  • Affordable price and excellent performance
Spoofer
from 1.6 $

DBD SoftHub Chams
  • The cheapest private cheat for DBD!
  • Wallhack (Chams) with the ability to customize colors
  • Simple and convenient menu – a rarity for cheats of this level
Dead By Daylight
from 1.3 $

Phoenix DBD (Satano)
  • Powerful ESP/Wallhack with customization and StreamProof protection
  • Built-in HWID Spoofer, SpeedHack, High Jumps
  • Cosmetic Unlocker, External cheat for DBD
Dead By Daylight
from 1.9 $