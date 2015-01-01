Unicore Mod Menu for Neverness to Everness (NTE)
Information about cheat
Unicore for Neverness to Everness (NTE) — one of the most feature-rich and popular mod menus for the game, created in the developer’s signature style. The software combines a huge variety of tools for world exploration, progression boosting, and improving gameplay comfort while maintaining high stability and minimal account risk. The mod menu provides advanced combat functions, including Rapid Fire, ability cooldown removal, enemy freeze, enemy magnet, and other tools for efficient PvE progression. The built-in ESP allows you to track monsters, items, resources, and collectibles, displaying distance, level, health, and additional information even outside the screen. The multifunctional teleportation system deserves special attention. You can teleport by mouse click, to active quests, custom markers, game objects, collectibles, and your own saved points. Vehicles also receive extended support, including color and plate customization, invulnerability, flight mode, and an integrated vehicle spawner. Additional features include a Skin Changer, SpeedHack, Noclip, FPS Unlocker, Auto Fishing, Auto Pickup Loot, automatic skipping of dialogues and cutscenes, a profile system, and many other tools that allow you to get the most out of the world of Neverness to Everness.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Official Neverness to Everness Launcher (Perfect World)
Visuals
- Monsters – enables or disables ESP for all monsters
- Items – enables or disables item display
- Show Offscreen – displays indicators for monsters/items outside the screen (arrows)
- Max Distance – maximum display distance for monsters and items (configurable)
- Box – displays a box around the monster or item model
- Name – shows the name of the monster/item
- Distance – displays the distance to the monster/item
- Level – shows the monster's level
- Snap Line – draws a line from the player to the monster or item for quick location detection
- Health Bar – displays the monster's health bar
- Filters – allows selecting only specific item classes for ESP display
- Shadow-n-Seek – enables ESP in Shadow'n'Seek mode
Combat
- Rapid Fire – significantly increases the number of hits performed per attack
- Attacks Count – allows adjusting the number of additional hits when using Rapid Fire
- No Skill Cooldowns – completely removes ability cooldowns (use without delays)
- Freeze Enemies – freezes all enemies within a set radius (they cannot move or attack)
- Radius – sets the freeze radius
- Harmless Enemies – makes enemies harmless
- Magnetizer – pulls selected enemies to a specified point or the player
- Filters – allows selecting enemy categories for the magnet
- Direction – choose the direction for pulling targets
- Radius – sets the search radius for magnet targets
- Distance – allows adjusting the distance at which pulled enemies will be held (configurable)
Player
- Glider Speed – increases glider flight speed (configurable)
- Infinite Jumps – allows infinite jumping without restrictions
- Noclip – disables collisions with objects, allowing free movement through obstacles (configurable)
- Speed Hack – increases game speed (configurable)
- Peeking – allows looking around without fully leaving cover
- No Crime – prevents receiving wanted level and other penalties
- Player Speed – changes the character's base movement speed
Vehicles
- No Speed Limit – removes maximum vehicle speed limit
- Vehicle Fly – enables flight mode for any vehicle
- Speed – adjust vehicle flight speed (configurable)
- Ignore Damage – enables vehicle invulnerability
- Plate Number – changes the vehicle's license plate
- Color – allows choosing the vehicle's color (configurable)
- Force Apply – instantly applies selected changes to the current vehicle
- Vehicle Spawner – instantly spawns a selected vehicle
- List – list of available vehicles for quick spawn
Teleport
- Mouse Teleport – instantly teleports to the point clicked with the cursor
- Draw Circle – displays a circle around the cursor for click-teleporting
- Max Distance – allows configuring maximum teleport distance
- Quest Teleport – instantly teleports the character to the active quest target
- Map Pin Teleport – teleports the character to a placed map marker
- Entity Teleport – enables teleportation to game entities
- Target Selection – allows choosing how the teleport target is determined
- Draw Target – displays a marker on the selected target before teleporting
- List – allows selecting specific categories of objects for teleportation (monsters, Oracle Stones, collectibles, viewpoints, stashes, event gifts, etc.)
- Loop Teleport – loops teleportation between selected points (teleport delay and other options can be configured)
- Custom Points – allows creating and saving custom teleport points across the game world
Other Unicore NTE Features
- Skin Changer – allows changing the skin of any character and enabling any hero
- UID Changer – allows changing/hiding your player ID
- Auto Skip – automatically skips selected in-game events
- Skip Dialogues – automatically skips all NPC dialogues
- Skip Cutscenes – automatically skips cutscenes
- Camera FOV – allows changing the camera field of view (configurable)
- FPS Unlocker – removes the maximum FPS limit
- Auto Interaction – automatically interacts with available game objects without pressing the action key
- Auto Fishing – automates fishing and performs necessary actions without player input
- Auto Pickup Loot – automatically picks up loot within a set radius (configurable)
- Instant Escape – instantly completes a bank robbery without the final stage
- Escape – activates instant escape from a bank robbery
- Complete Quest – automatically completes the active quest
- Configs Profile – full profile system with various menu settings (create, copy, delete, load, save, etc.)
- Languages – the menu supports several languages (English, Russian)
- Menu Key – the ability to set your own key to open/close the menu
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