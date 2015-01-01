Arcane Software for Unturned
Information about cheat
The Arcane private cheat for Unturned is a professional solution, designed for players who value stability, flexible settings, and high-level security. This software features a powerful vector-based aimbot that can be intricately configured to suit any play style: from maximum legitimacy to confident aggression. You control aiming speed, capture zone, target priority, and much more. Visual functionality is executed at the highest level: ESP shows players, zombies, containers, valuable loot, and various map objects. All elements can be set by color, distance, display type, and rarity filters, allowing you to see exactly what you need. The cheat also includes useful options such as disabling recoil, shaking, weapon dispersion during shooting, and a convenient FOV Changer for broadening your view. StreamProof protection is particularly noteworthy—Arcane completely hides its elements in screenshots, video recordings, and streams, adding an extra layer of security. The configuration system allows you to save your settings and load them with one click during the next game launch. The cheat works stably, bypasses anti-cheats efficiently, and remains one of the most affordable in its class.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable - activate Aimbot
- Aim Key - keys for activating target locking
- Aim Mode - operational mode of Aimbot (hold button or always on)
- Visible Check - aim only at targets in line of sight
- Bones - choice of body part for Aimbot to aim at (head, neck, chest, pelvis)
- Targets - targets prioritized by Aimbot
- FOV - field of view for Aimbot action
- FOV Style - additional style for Aimbot's targeting circle
- Smooth - smoothness of Aimbot's movement
- Max Distance - Aimbot engagement range in meters
Visuals (Players, Zombies)
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style - customization of box appearance (type, color, fill, etc.)
- Visible Check - visible and invisible players are marked with different colors
- Health - display HP as a bar and/or text
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- View Line - direction of enemy's view
- Name - show nicknames or player names
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance - maximum distance for WH
Exploits
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil
- No Spread - remove weapon dispersion
- No Shake - turn off weapon shaking
- Compass - always display compass
- Unhide Map - fully reveal the world map
- Free Camera - enable free camera flying mode
- FOV Changer - increase field of view
World ESP
- Objects - displays various objects
- Vehicles - shows vehicles
- Animals - show animals
- Distance - distance to objects in meters
- Weapons
- Melee Weapons
- Ammunition
- Scopes and Optics
- Medicine
- Backpacks
- Containers
- Crates
- Key
- Tank
- Food
- Traps
- Tools
- Other Items
- Cars
- Planes
- Helicopters
- Airships
- Boats
- Trains
- Other Objects
Other Features of Arcane Unturned
- Custom Colors - ability to assign custom colors to WH elements
- Menu Key - ability to choose your own menu key
- Unload Key - key for safely turning off the cheat in-game
- Crosshair - custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Battle-Mode - when activated, all WH will be turned off except for players
- Configs - configuration system for cheat settings (create, save, load, share, edit, delete)
- Stream-Proof - the menu and interface of the cheat are invisible on screenshots, videos, and streams
