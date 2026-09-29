Information about cheat

Arcane for GTA 5 RP — a new version of the popular mod menu adapted for the Majestic and RageMP RP projects. The product offers a large set of features for various gameplay scenarios: from a classic Aimbot and stylish ESP to numerous additional features and vehicle tools. The core combat functionality is built around a powerful Aimbot with a wide range of settings for players and bots. The visual side is represented by an informative ESP with display of players, administrators, bots, and vehicles, along with flexible section customization. Special attention is given to extra functions: no weapon recoil, instant health and armor restoration, infinite stamina, increased damage, explosive bullets, Speed Hack, and various Teleport options — to a point on the map or directly to the position on the screen. For vehicles, a large set of options is provided, including a full physics editor and tuning directly in the menu. Arcane also supports a convenient HUD with useful information and a profile system, allowing you to create configurations for different playstyles, quickly switch between them, and share ready-made settings.