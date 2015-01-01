Softhub External Software for Division 2
Information about cheat
Softhub — a high‑quality external tool for Tom Clancy's The Division 2, known for its high stability, excellent optimization, and accurate function performance. The solution has proven itself as a reliable tool with a well‑designed implementation of key features. Its main advantage is a top‑tier aimbot with several modes (Rotation, Silent, Magic Bullet). Target selection is supported (players, NPCs, gadgets), along with FOV adjustment, priority settings, and target locking (Sticky Aim), as well as built‑in recoil control. The aimbot works accurately and consistently, which is especially important in dynamic firefights. ESP is implemented without shifts or delays: players, rogues, NPCs, gadgets, and loot are displayed with full information (health, armor, names, distance). This ensures complete control of the situation on the map. Additional functions for improving weapon efficiency are available: disabling recoil, spread, and sway, accelerated reloading, and increased fire rate. Softhub — a powerful and stable solution for confident gameplay in Division 2.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim at Players – aimbot targets players
- Aim at Rogue Players Only – aim only at rogue players
- Aim at NPC – aimbot targets NPCs
- Aim at Gadgets – aimbot locks onto gadgets
- Aim Type – select aim type (Rotation, Silent, Magic Bullet)
- Bones – choose body part (Head, Chest, Random)
- Aim Key – aimbot activation key
- Highlight Target – highlights the current target
- FOV Show – displays the aimbot field of view
- FOV – size of the aimbot field of view
- Sticky Aim – keeps aim locked onto target
- Enable RCS – enables recoil control
- Priority – choose target priority (Crosshair, Distance)
Players ESP
- Players – enables player ESP
- Only Rogue – shows only rogue agents
- Boxes – displays 2D boxes
- Skeletons – displays skeletons
- Health Bar – shows health bar
- Armor Bar – displays armor
- Names – shows nicknames
Enemy NPC
- Enemy NPC – enables NPC ESP
- Boxes – displays boxes on NPCs
- Skeletons – displays skeleton
- Health Bar – shows health
- Names – shows names
Gadgets ESP
- Gadgets – enables gadget ESP
- Boxes – displays boxes
- Names – shows names
- Distance – displays distance
Loot ESP
- Loot – enables loot ESP
- Dropped loot – shows dropped loot
- Supplies – displays supplies
- Equipment – shows equipment
- Crafting – displays crafting materials
- Distance – shows loot distance
Other Softhub TD2 Features
- Players Max Distance – max distance for player ESP
- NPC Max Distance – max distance for NPC ESP
- Loot Max Distance – max distance for loot ESP
- No Recoil – removes weapon recoil
- No Spread – removes bullet spread
- No Sway – removes weapon sway
- Fast Reload – speeds up reload
- Increase Fire Rate – increases fire rate
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