Information about cheat

Softhub is a reliable and functional private software for Deadside, focused on maximum informational awareness and survival comfort. The solution is perfectly suited for both vanilla and modded servers, including support for modded loot and world objects. The software provides detailed visuals for players and bots. The ESP displays 2D boxes, skeletons, names, distance, view direction, and lines to targets, allowing you to always control your surroundings and react to threats in advance. Separate visuals for bots are implemented with the same level of detail. Softhub also shows player and bot corpses, vehicles, animals, and airdrops, which greatly simplifies navigation and resource searching. World and loot visuals cover a wide range of categories: weapons, ammunition, armor, backpacks, medical supplies, food, water, money, materials, tools, building items, weapon attachments, and rare objects such as convoy crates, hunting trophies, and collectible items. The Softhub menu supports English, Spanish, and Russian.