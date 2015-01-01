Softhub Software for Deadside
Softhub is a reliable and functional private software for Deadside, focused on maximum informational awareness and survival comfort. The solution is perfectly suited for both vanilla and modded servers, including support for modded loot and world objects. The software provides detailed visuals for players and bots. The ESP displays 2D boxes, skeletons, names, distance, view direction, and lines to targets, allowing you to always control your surroundings and react to threats in advance. Separate visuals for bots are implemented with the same level of detail. Softhub also shows player and bot corpses, vehicles, animals, and airdrops, which greatly simplifies navigation and resource searching. World and loot visuals cover a wide range of categories: weapons, ammunition, armor, backpacks, medical supplies, food, water, money, materials, tools, building items, weapon attachments, and rare objects such as convoy crates, hunting trophies, and collectible items. The Softhub menu supports English, Spanish, and Russian.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
World ESP (Items & Loot)
- Vehicles – shows vehicles on the map
- Animals – displays animals
- Airdrop – shows supply drops
- Uncategorized – displays items without a category
- Jacket – shows jackets
- Vest – displays vests
- Backpack – shows backpacks
- Pants – displays pants
- Weapon – shows weapons
- Water – displays water
- Food – shows food
- Ammo – displays ammunition
- Junk – shows junk and trash
- Medkit – displays medkits
- Helmet – shows helmets
- Mask – displays masks
- Glasses – shows glasses
- Gloves – displays gloves
- Weapon modules – shows weapon attachments and modules
- Material – displays materials
- Tool – shows tools
- Construction – displays construction items
- Money – shows money
- Medkit materials – displays materials for crafting medkits
- Rocket projectile – shows rocket projectiles
- Device – displays devices
- Inventory device – shows inventory devices
- Convoy crate – displays convoy crates
- Flask – shows flasks
- Component – displays components
- Repair kit – shows repair kits
- Hunting trophy – displays hunting trophies
- Collectible – shows collectible items
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- 2D box – displays players using 2D boxes
- Skeleton – shows the player's skeleton
- Name – displays the player's name
- Distance – shows the distance to the player in meters
- View Direction – displays the player's view direction
- SnapLines – draws lines to players
- Player corpses – displays player corpses
Bots ESP (NPC)
- 2D box – displays bots (NPCs) using 2D boxes
- Skeleton – shows the bot's skeleton
- Distance – displays the distance to the bot
- View Direction – shows the bot's view direction
- SnapLines – draws lines to bots
- Bot corpses – displays bot corpses
Other Softhub Deadside Features
- Vanilla & Modded – the cheat supports vanilla and modded servers (including display of modded loot)
- Languages – the Softhub menu supports multiple languages (English, Spanish, Russian)
- Hotkeys – convenient binds for cheat control (menu, world esp, panic key)
Ty for review 🤗
