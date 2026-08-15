Information about cheat

Byster Radar Hack for Arena Breakout — an advanced web radar that works through a regular browser and allows you to get maximum information about what is happening on the map without any third-party interface inside the game. The radar displays the location of players, bots, and loot, helping you assess the situation in advance and plan your route during a raid. A separate advantage is convenient handling of different floors and map levels, making it easier to understand the actual position of targets and items. The radar interface can be deeply customized to your preferences, allowing you to leave only the necessary information and adapt the display to your screen size. Byster Radar can be opened on a second monitor, laptop, tablet, or another device. The link can also be shared with teammates so the entire squad has access to up-to-date information and can act in a more coordinated way. Since there is no third-party overlay inside the game, this solution is convenient for recording gameplay and live streaming.