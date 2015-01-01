Information about cheat

Eclipse — an advanced private solution for ARC Raiders that combines stable performance, pleasant visual design, and extensive functionality for comfortable gameplay. At its core is a flexible aimbot with multiple operating modes, hitbox selection, and precise FOV, smoothing, and distance adjustment. Additionally, the Humanize feature makes aiming behavior look as natural as possible, which is especially important for safe play. The visual part is executed at a high level: the detailed ESP displays players, drones, and other enemy types with full information — health, armor, distance, weapons, and more. Offscreen arrows are also available to track targets outside the screen. World ESP deserves special attention, featuring loot and container display, as well as a built-in radar, along with a convenient Battle Mode that hides unnecessary information and leaves only what is essential for combat. In addition, you get a custom crosshair, extraction point display, and a config system for quickly switching settings for different playstyles. Eclipse is a balanced solution for confident and convenient gameplay in ARC Raiders.