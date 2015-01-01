Eclipse Full Software for ARC Raiders
Information about cheat
Eclipse — an advanced private solution for ARC Raiders that combines stable performance, pleasant visual design, and extensive functionality for comfortable gameplay. At its core is a flexible aimbot with multiple operating modes, hitbox selection, and precise FOV, smoothing, and distance adjustment. Additionally, the Humanize feature makes aiming behavior look as natural as possible, which is especially important for safe play. The visual part is executed at a high level: the detailed ESP displays players, drones, and other enemy types with full information — health, armor, distance, weapons, and more. Offscreen arrows are also available to track targets outside the screen. World ESP deserves special attention, featuring loot and container display, as well as a built-in radar, along with a convenient Battle Mode that hides unnecessary information and leaves only what is essential for combat. In addition, you get a custom crosshair, extraction point display, and a config system for quickly switching settings for different playstyles. Eclipse is a balanced solution for confident and convenient gameplay in ARC Raiders.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim at Players – aimbot targets players
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Aim Mode – aimbot mode (toggle, hold)
- Bones – select bones for aiming (head, neck, chest, pelvis)
- FOV – aimbot field of view size (in pixels)
- Smooth – aiming smoothness
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot range
- Humanize – makes aimbot movements more natural
- Draw FOV Circle – displays the aimbot FOV circle
- Draw Aim Line – draws a line to the target inside the FOV
- Aim Line Color – choose a custom color for the aim line
- FOV Color – change the aimbot circle color
Visuals (ESP)
- Enable – enables or disables player rendering
- Max Distance – maximum distance for displaying players
- Box – shows corner boxes
- Box Color – box color
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons
- Skeleton Color – skeleton color
- Snaplines – lines to players
- Snapline Color – line color
- Health Bar – shows health
- Armor Bar – shows armor
- Names – displays player names
- Name Color – name color
- Distance – shows distance
- Distance Color – distance color
- Show Dead Players – shows dead players
- Dead Color – color for dead players
- Active Item – shows active weapon
- Weapon Color – weapon color
- OOF Arrows – arrows for off‑screen players
- OOF Radius – radius for off‑screen arrows
- Arrow Color – arrow color
- Drones – displays drones
- Rollbots – shows rollbots
- Turrets – displays turrets
- Ticks – shows ticks
- Snitches – displays snitches
- Pingers – shows pingers
- Bullcrabs – displays bullcrab enemies
- Other – other enemy types
World ESP (Loot & Items)
- Enable Loot – enables loot display
- Loot Max Distance – maximum loot display distance
- Loot Types – select loot types (items, weapons, gathering resources, etc.)
- Enable Containers – enables container display
- Container Types – select container types (weapons, ammo, grenades, storage containers, resources/recycling)
- Enable Radar – enables radar
- Radar Range – radar display radius
- Radar Size – radar size
- Radar Color – radar color
- Battle Mode – disables unnecessary ESP for better focus on players
Other Eclipse Full Features
- Configs – profile system allowing you to create and quickly load custom cheat settings
- Battle-Mode Key – toggle battle mode with a key press
- Crosshair – enables a customizable crosshair at the screen center
- Extraction Point – shows extraction points in ESP (customizable)
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