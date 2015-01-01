This page contains instructions for the following products: Eclipse ARC Raiders.

Software Launch and Usage Guide

Detailed step-by-step instructions:

After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this page, and a link to the loader. Prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend uninstalling them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly.

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using Defender Control, which can be downloaded from this link. The password for the archive is sordum .

. Launch the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to " Borderless " or " Windowed ". Eclipse software will not work in " Full Screen ".

" or " ". Eclipse software will not work in " ". Also, to run the cheat, you need to go to the BIOS and disable Secure Boot. Without this, Eclipse software will not work.

Hyper-V must be enabled for Eclipse cheats to work. Download the cheat loader from the link you received with the key. Run the loader as administrator. Register in the launcher or log in to an existing account. Activate your Key. Select your game and click Start to begin the cheat injection process. After a short loading time, if everything went well, the loader will close and your PC will reboot. After your PC reboots, launch the game immediately. When the game's main menu has fully loaded, open the cheat loader again and click Load. If everything went well, the Eclipse cheat menu will appear. Have a good game!

Next, the software settings menu can be opened/closed by pressing the Insert key.

Video demonstrating the software's launch and operation

A video will be added here soon.

Common Errors and Solutions (FAQ)

Here we've collected some known errors and solutions:

The most common issue is Windows Defender/Antivirus being enabled. Completely disable Windows Defender (as described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries. You can download them fromthis link.

You should also update DirectX. You can download it fromthis link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using Add or Remove Programs.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-Based Protection. Open the START menu and search for "Reputation-Based Protection." Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also, make sure you have "Borderless" or "Windowed" screen mode set in the game settings.

If you see shifting ESP elements, you need to set the screen scaling to 100% in the display settings. Also, the screen resolution in the game and on the desktop should match.

For more stable performance, we recommend disabling all overlays (Xbox Game Bar, Discord Overlay, MedalTV, Overwolf, and others).

If your computer clock is incorrect, you need to sync the time in Windows. Open the Settings app by pressing Windows + I or from the Start menu. Go to the "Time & Language" category. And in the "Clock Synchronization" section, click "Synchronize."

Sometimes the software may not launch due to problems connecting to the servers. In this case, you should try running the loader with VPN enabled.

If you have Windows 11, you must disable core isolation and use this fix. This fix.

Make sure you have Secure Boot disabled in BIOS.

You must also have Hyper-V enabled

If you encounter any difficulties, you can always contact our support team for help through the online chat widget here on the website.

You can also follow all our news and updates on our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for ARC Raiders,