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In this section you can find a lot of useful information about our cheats. Launch instructions and Wh-Satano project news.

Review of Dullwave’s cheat for DayZ (Longread)

DayZ, Cheat Reviews

In recent years, the DayZ software market has changed noticeably. Previously, most projects developed on the principle of “the more features, the better,” but today the situation looks different. Players are increasingly focusing not on the number of switches in the menu, but on the stability of operation, compatibility with the latest game versions, and the convenience of everyday use. That is why many modern projects are gradually moving away from an overloaded interface towards a more well‑thought‑out architecture.

Authority Hack Review for Dayz

DayZ, Cheat Reviews

In recent years, survival and extraction shooters have undergone significant changes, and the software used for these games has evolved alongside them. DayZ, Tarkov, PUBG, and STALCRAFT are just a few examples of games that have long focused not only on shooting but also on information control, map comprehension, and the ability to read the situation before other players. In this article, Mgr. Daniel will provide a detailed analysis of DayZ Authority, one of the most well-known and highly-discussed DayZ projects in recent years, formerly known as Murkware and Superior.

This section of our website contains various articles and news. Most of the materials are guides for launching and using cheats, which are presented in the assortment of our store. But sometimes it will also be possible to find other useful information on the topic of game hacking.