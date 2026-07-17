In recent years, survival and extraction shooters have undergone significant changes, and the software used for these games has evolved alongside them. DayZ, Tarkov, PUBG, and STALCRAFT are just a few examples of games that have long focused not only on shooting but also on information control, map comprehension, and the ability to read the situation before other players. In this article, Mgr. Daniel will provide a detailed analysis of DayZ Authority, one of the most well-known and highly-discussed DayZ projects in recent years, formerly known as Murkware and Superior.