Information about cheat

Covcheg External for Rust — a private cheat built on an external architecture, which allows the developer to maintain a high level of security and a stable Undetected status for a long time. Despite a more specific installation process, this approach makes it an excellent choice for long and careful gameplay. In terms of functionality, Covcheg is almost on par with other solutions. At your disposal are Silent Aim and Vector Aim with movement prediction, recoil removal, and flexible FOV adjustment. The advanced ESP displays players, NPCs, weapons, distance, skeletons, hotbar, and supports a convenient settings preview window. A separate Loot ESP includes resource filters, containers, turrets, vehicles, stashes, and other useful objects. Additional features include Zoom Hack, Bright Night, custom FOV, Insta EOKA, a config system, and full cheat unloading without restarting the game.