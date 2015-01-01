Covcheg Rust External Software
Information about cheat
Covcheg External for Rust — a private cheat built on an external architecture, which allows the developer to maintain a high level of security and a stable Undetected status for a long time. Despite a more specific installation process, this approach makes it an excellent choice for long and careful gameplay. In terms of functionality, Covcheg is almost on par with other solutions. At your disposal are Silent Aim and Vector Aim with movement prediction, recoil removal, and flexible FOV adjustment. The advanced ESP displays players, NPCs, weapons, distance, skeletons, hotbar, and supports a convenient settings preview window. A separate Loot ESP includes resource filters, containers, turrets, vehicles, stashes, and other useful objects. Additional features include Zoom Hack, Bright Night, custom FOV, Insta EOKA, a config system, and full cheat unloading without restarting the game.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim Bot
- Active – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Type – determines how the aimbot works (vector or silent)
- Aim Vector – natural and smooth aim adjustment with visible crosshair movement
- Aim Silent – bullets hit targets within the FOV without moving the crosshair
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot (hold the button)
- Visible Check – aims only at enemies in direct line of sight, ignoring targets behind obstacles
- Force Head – forces the aimbot to aim exclusively at the enemy’s head (if off, it aims at the body)
- Predict Position – automatically calculates target movement prediction to improve long‑range accuracy
- FOV – adjusts the target search area for the aimbot
- Distance – limits the maximum distance at which the aimbot searches and tracks targets
- Remove Sway & Recoil – completely disables weapon recoil and sway
Players ESP
- Player ESP – enables the ESP player display system
- Chams – ESP mode with full colored player models (customizable)
- Box – draws a box around player models
- Weapon – shows the weapon the player is holding
- Distance – displays the distance to each player
- Skeleton – shows the player model skeleton for precise body part positioning
- Player Type – shows the detected player type (e.g., normal player, bot, NPC)
- Names – displays player nicknames above their models
- Ignore Sleepers – hides sleeping players from ESP
- Ignore Wounded – excludes wounded players from display
- Ignore Team – hides your team members
- Ignore Bots – hides bots and NPCs from ESP
- Reload Bar – shows players’ weapon reload indicators
- Hot Bar – shows items in players’ hotbar slots (6 items)
- Max Distance – maximum distance for Player ESP
- Players ESP Preview – separate window on the right side of the cheat menu for previewing ESP settings
Loot ESP
- Loot ESP – enables the ESP item and resource display system
- Only Collectables – shows only collectible items
- Draw Loot Distance – displays the distance to each item
- Max Distance – sets the maximum loot display distance
- Stone – displays stone ore nodes
- Metal – displays metal ore nodes
- Sulfur – displays sulfur ore nodes
- Hemp – displays hemp plants
- Corpse – displays corpses of players and NPCs
- Turrets – displays auto turrets
- Wood – displays wood resource nodes
- Stash – displays hidden stashes
- Medical – displays medical items
- Food – displays food items
- Tool – displays red tool crates
- Crates – displays various valuable loot containers
- Mini-Copter – displays minicopters
- BackPack – displays player bags/backpacks
Misc Features Covcheg Rust External
- Zoom-Hack – improves visibility when zooming in (activated by key)
- Crosshair – enables a custom crosshair overlay
- Insta EOKA – instant EOKA shot without misfires
- Custom FOV – allows adjusting the field of view beyond game limits
- Remove Constructions – removes texture layers from player-built structures
- Bright Night – makes the night extremely bright and clear
- Time Override – forces custom time of day on the server (client‑side only)
- Language – allows selecting the mod menu interface language
- Menu Key – sets the hotkey to open and close the menu
- Config Slot – selects a slot for configuration storage
- Menu Scale – adjusts the mod menu interface scale
- ESP Font Size – adjusts the font size for ESP elements
- Save – saves current settings to the selected configuration slot
- Load – loads a previously saved configuration
- Loot – loads a separate configuration for Loot ESP settings
- Unload Cheat – completely unloads the mod menu from memory without restarting Rust
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