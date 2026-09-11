Information about cheat

Meet the new release — Morphine for Rainbow Six Siege. From its very first versions, this product has stood out with one of the most beautiful and modern interfaces among mod menus for R6S, high-quality implementation of core features, and a convenient configuration system. The arsenal includes a vector AimBot that is perfect for a careful Legit-style. Adjust smoothing, FOV capture area, maximum distance, body part selection, and target only visible enemies. If needed, you can enable the display of the aimbot working area and customize its color. Player ESP is implemented just as well, with separate settings for enemies and teammates. Available features include boxes, skeletons, health bars, indicators, and dead player display. A special feature of Morphine is the convenient ESP Preview window, which allows you to configure visual elements directly in the menu. The functionality is complemented by a built-in Radar Hack with flexible settings for size, range, transparency, and markers. Morphine is an excellent choice for those looking for a stylish, intuitive, and reliable solution with all the necessary functionality for Rainbow Six Siege.