Morphine Software for Rainbow Six Siege (R6S)
Information about cheat
Meet the new release — Morphine for Rainbow Six Siege. From its very first versions, this product has stood out with one of the most beautiful and modern interfaces among mod menus for R6S, high-quality implementation of core features, and a convenient configuration system. The arsenal includes a vector AimBot that is perfect for a careful Legit-style. Adjust smoothing, FOV capture area, maximum distance, body part selection, and target only visible enemies. If needed, you can enable the display of the aimbot working area and customize its color. Player ESP is implemented just as well, with separate settings for enemies and teammates. Available features include boxes, skeletons, health bars, indicators, and dead player display. A special feature of Morphine is the convenient ESP Preview window, which allows you to configure visual elements directly in the menu. The functionality is complemented by a built-in Radar Hack with flexible settings for size, range, transparency, and markers. Morphine is an excellent choice for those looking for a stylish, intuitive, and reliable solution with all the necessary functionality for Rainbow Six Siege.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: UPlay (Ubisoft Connect), Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store
Aim (Aim Bot)
- Enable – turns the aimbot on and off, and also allows you to assign an activation key
- Visible Check – the aimbot selects only visible targets
- Target Allies – allows aiming at allies
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- FOV – the size of the area for the aimbot to acquire targets
- FOV Draw – displays the aimbot's effective area on the screen
- FOV Color – allows changing the color of the displayed FOV area
- Max Distance – sets the maximum distance for target acquisition
- Bone – allows selecting the body part to aim at (head, neck, chest, torso)
Visuals (Wallhack)
- Enabled – turns player visual display on and off
- Enemy – configures ESP display for enemies
- Ally – configures ESP display for allies
- Box – enable a frame/box around players
- Health Bar – show players' health bar
- Skeleton – displays the skeleton of player models
- Dead Players – allows displaying dead players
- Draw Indicators – enables visual indicators
- Radius – adjusts the radius of indicator placement
- Size – changes the size of the indicators
- Enable Radar – turns the radar on and off
- Draw Map – displays players on the map
- Radar Size – changes the size of the radar
- Radar Range – adjusts the distance at which objects are displayed on the radar
- Radar Point Size – changes the size of points on the radar
- Radar Opacity – adjusts the radar transparency
- ESP Preview – a preview window for your ESP settings
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