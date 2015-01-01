Best cheat I’ve ever used without question. It’s 100% undetected, I’ve pushed 15–20 accounts up to Champion with it and only 3–4 ever got hit with manual/stat bans, never an actual detection. That alone shows how safe it really is. It’s also super easy to closet, runs perfectly smooth with no FPS drops or lag, and overall just feels way more polished than anything else out there. On top of that, the support is great fast responses and always helpful whenever you need something. If you’re looking for something reliable, safe, and high performance, this is it.
Crusader Hack for R6S (Aim + ESP for Rainbow)
Information about cheatWelcome to this page of our store! Meet Crusader for R6S. This time we have a really powerful product for sale that will give you the best emotions after using it. Beautiful menu, smooth and convenient ESP (WH), powerful aimbot. A complete set of hacks for R6S! In addition, Crusader is equipped with a powerful anticheat bypass, which minimizes the risk of detection by the anticheat and allows the software to remain in the "UNDETECTED" status for as long as possible. You can praise Crusader as much as you like, because this cheat turned out to be really worthy and premium, so do not waste time and try it out in action. You will not regret it!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: UPlay (Ubisoft Connect), Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store
Player ESP (WH)
- Players - esp for rainbow, shows players behind walls
- ESP Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- ESP Line (Up, Center, Bottom) - wh in the form of lines
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Name - players' nicknames
- Head - select head hitbox separately using ESP
- Health (Bar, Text) - display of players' HP
- Team Check - if you check this box, allies will not be shown (don't check this in arcade)
- Operator Name - show operator names
- Distance - distance in meters to enemies
- Max Distance - limit the range of the wallhack
Aimbot (AIM)
- Active Aimbot - enable aimbot, aiming assistance when shooting
- Aimbot Keys - ability to set 2 keys to activate the aimbot
- FOV Size - the size of the area within which the aimbot will capture targets
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aimbot's working area as a circle around the sight
- Hitboxes - selection of body parts (bones) that the aimbot will aim at during operation
- Mark Target - visually mark the current target of the aimbot
- Sensitivity - sharpness, smoothness of aimbot movements
Misc (Other Crusader R6S Features)
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Hit Damage Effect - shows damage dealt to players by shots
- Gadget ESP - Display Drones and Other Devices with WH
Reviews of "Crusader Hack R6S"
KKB
Crusader Hack for R6S
Best cheats ever
Slimee
amazing support miron
miron SURELY has to be the most humurous and funniest support member here. Almost an hour of chatting with him non stop and i couldn't stop laughing. Just thinking about our memories, all we've been trough.... Miron was always there and will be my friend even trough tuff times! On a serious note talkin with miron made my night and i want to appriciate the support here
Ash
CRUSADER
BEST FOR EVER
Slimee
amazing support
I've been using crusader for about 4 months, I also help a lot of people from the knowledge shared by the support team. About them, they are amazing, I've never had a problem with them since they are really proffesional and smart. The cheat also literally has no downsides which makes this even better im really satisfied nad will continue using crusader till the day I die lol. Again thank you so much the support team for making this site better by being here. Wadim and Miron especially
Noid
Amazing cheat + Great support.
I've been using this cheat for about a year now and I ran into an issue today for the first time in a long time, I requested support and instantly got a response + time compensation on my key. I will definitetly continue purchasing.
Shoutout to the support member Alex he's a king
bun
Crusader R6S Long Term Review
Best cheat I’ve ever used without question. It’s 100% undetected, I’ve pushed 15–20 accounts up to Champion with it and only 3–4 ever got hit with manual/stat bans, never an actual detection. That alone shows how safe it really is. It’s also super easy to closet, runs perfectly smooth with no FPS drops or lag, and overall just feels way more polished than anything else out there. On top of that, the support is great fast responses and always helpful whenever you need something. If you’re looking...
Notpiggin
Crusader R6S feedback
Best cheat on the market haven't got banned
DRagon
Review of Crusader for Rainbow
Cool cheat that broke, but responsive support was able to help even such a dumb me 5/5
Steve
Amazing Developer and Perfect App
its amazing and i dont get banned. thanks for application
cK
GOOD ESP
I have been using Crusader for ESP only, good cheese, but a bit expensive for what it offers. I wish it showed valkrie cams, frost traps, kapkans, claymores too. Thanks to the creator...
bdl
good support
Miron Helped me very quickly with my problems if you need help ask for him. The cheat is great i would recommend.
HOLD
+rep
The cheat is excellent, I recommend it, the price is nice.
Aqua real
help with r6
Dr. Michael is the best help whit all the best supp
ronnie
EASY USE AND BEST PRICE
Kellemesen használható és nagyon egyszerű , ha az ember jól használja , akkor a program undetected
KingGeorge
Good and Trusted product
been using it since a month nothing happened to me also good for ranked for aimbot do it 16
Squzeq
Crusader R6X
Excellent software, extremely legitimate and easy to use, although it sometimes crashes, maybe I have a problem, it would be great if there was a separate cheat only with WH
WananTV
Nice software for siege X 👍
Very good Crusader, it made all three of my accounts champions.
Jermo
BEST CHEEZE FOR R6 +Rep
BEST CHEEZE FOR R6 CAUSE ITS CHEAP AND RELIABLE!
jaquavius
Review on a mod
alex helped me through getting time baccck on my key due to a rainbow six siege update, i was being stupid and he still was helping me
Butteggs
Best cheat on siege
Best siege cheat for real havent been banned yet still using to this day will buy again!!
Peter
Review
Alex is a good mod, helped me with everything
r6dream
Best closet cheat in 2025 (Inferno)
you can even raging every match,just control your hs rate and kd,like less than 2kda.My id Le-NOEUD-v- ez slamming diamond rank
SatanoYT
Crusader - the best software for r six!
The only working cheat at a fair price for us hard-working folks. Sure, there are overpriced alternatives with slightly fancier visuals — but who’s out here paying 10x more for a few shiny pixels? Right, only clowns do that. The dev is always on the grind — update drops? Cheat’s updated within 30 minutes, no joke. Play smart and low-key — and you can easily climb straight into top-tier lobbies. Drink beer, boys — and you’ll be happy.
