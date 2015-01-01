PYBG MOD
Information about cheat
PUBG MOD - our unique development, which uses modern methods of data protection, so the cheat is the most reliable and prepared for MatchMaking
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10,11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Kakao
General list
- Recoil 80 %
- First bullet animation removed for a good spray
- Quick aiming
- Enemies has Red Color
- The colors of the clothing: T-1 - Salad T-2 - Pink T-3 - Blue
- No grass
- Grey floor
- Improved sounds
- The weather is always clear, there are no shadows of objects, bright lights in the buildings
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