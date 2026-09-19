Information about cheat

Arcane for My Hero Ultra Rumble — a high-quality mod menu with thoughtful implementation, solid performance, and a feature set without unnecessary clutter. At the core of the product is a vector Aimbot that helps keep your aim on the selected target and maintain control during intense battles. The signature ESP provides detailed information about players: skeleton display, view direction, distance, team affiliation, and other parameters. A separate Items ESP is included for chests and useful loot. Thanks to the filter system, you can choose only the object categories you need without overloading the screen with unnecessary information. For convenient use across different gameplay scenarios, Arcane supports a configuration system. You can create multiple profiles with your own settings and switch between them in one click, without setting up the menu again. The interface is available in Russian, English, and Chinese.