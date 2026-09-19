Arcane Software for My Hero Ultra Rumble (MHUR)
Information about cheat
Arcane for My Hero Ultra Rumble — a high-quality mod menu with thoughtful implementation, solid performance, and a feature set without unnecessary clutter. At the core of the product is a vector Aimbot that helps keep your aim on the selected target and maintain control during intense battles. The signature ESP provides detailed information about players: skeleton display, view direction, distance, team affiliation, and other parameters. A separate Items ESP is included for chests and useful loot. Thanks to the filter system, you can choose only the object categories you need without overloading the screen with unnecessary information. For convenient use across different gameplay scenarios, Arcane supports a configuration system. You can create multiple profiles with your own settings and switch between them in one click, without setting up the menu again. The interface is available in Russian, English, and Chinese.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable – enable automatic aiming at the target
- Keybind – key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- FOV Size – adjusts the size of the FOV area
- FOV Adaptive – automatically adapts the capture area to the situation
- FOV Border – displays the FOV area as a circle
- FOV Background – adds a filled background inside the FOV area
- Bone – select the bone to aim at (head, neck, body, or pelvis)
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Max Distance – sets the maximum aimbot distance
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable – enable displaying players with ESP
- Bounding Box – displays a box around the player: regular or corner
- ESP Style – select the style of ESP boxes (without background or with background)
- Box Fill – configures the box fill (solid or gradient)
- Skeleton – displays a skeleton with thickness adjustment and a circle on the head
- View Line – displays the view line with customizable start and end colors
- Line to Enemy – displays a line to the enemy with customizable position and color
- Name – shows player nicknames
- Distance – displays the distance to the player in meters
- Show Team – shows information about the player's team
- Max Distance – sets the maximum ESP display distance
Items ESP (Loot)
- Enable – enables ESP for items
- Distance – displays the distance to items
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance
- Small Box – displays small boxes
- Large Box – displays large boxes
- Golden Box – displays golden boxes
- Health Recovery – displays health recovery items
- Guard Recovery – displays armor recovery items
- Full Recovery – displays full recovery items
- Level Up Card – displays upgrade cards
- Team Level Up – displays team upgrade items
- Plus Ultra Stone – displays Plus Ultra stones
- Quirk Skill Card – displays quirk cards
- Item Bag – displays item bags
- Judgment Orb – displays judgment orbs
- Badge – displays badges
- Revive Card – displays revive cards
- Respawn Point – displays respawn points
- Other – displays other items
Other Arcane MHUR Features
- Menu Keybind – key to open the mod menu
- Unload Keybind – key to safely unload the cheat from the game's memory
- DPI Scale – adjusts the interface scale
- FPS Limit – sets the FPS limit for the overlay
- Theme – allows you to choose the interface theme (dark or light)
- Language – allows you to choose the mod menu interface language (EN, RU, or CN)
- Create Config – creates a configuration with your custom name
- Load Config – loads the selected cheat settings profile
- Rename Config – renames the selected configuration
- Delete Config – deletes the selected configuration
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