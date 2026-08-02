Information about cheat

Unnamed Marvel Rivals — a multifunctional private mod menu offering one of the most flexible and customizable feature sets for the game. The main highlight of the software is its advanced Aimbot with a huge number of parameters, Magic Bullet support, a fully featured Triggerbot, and separate settings for nearly every scenario. Thanks to fine-tuned customization, you can achieve either максимально legit behavior or adopt a more aggressive playstyle. Another impressive feature is the built-in Skin Changer, allowing you to instantly switch character skins directly through the menu without unnecessary steps. In addition, it includes an informative ESP with Chams and Glow, game controller support for the aimbot, Magic Bullet, and Triggerbot, as well as useful extra features like BunnyHop, Spinbot, FOV adjustment, and a convenient config system.