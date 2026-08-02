Unnamed Software for Marvel Rivals (Unnamedtech)
Information about cheat
Unnamed Marvel Rivals — a multifunctional private mod menu offering one of the most flexible and customizable feature sets for the game. The main highlight of the software is its advanced Aimbot with a huge number of parameters, Magic Bullet support, a fully featured Triggerbot, and separate settings for nearly every scenario. Thanks to fine-tuned customization, you can achieve either максимально legit behavior or adopt a more aggressive playstyle. Another impressive feature is the built-in Skin Changer, allowing you to instantly switch character skins directly through the menu without unnecessary steps. In addition, it includes an informative ESP with Chams and Glow, game controller support for the aimbot, Magic Bullet, and Triggerbot, as well as useful extra features like BunnyHop, Spinbot, FOV adjustment, and a convenient config system.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: INTEL & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, NetEase Launcher (Loading Bay), Epic Games
Aimbot (Aimbot)
- Aimbot – enables automatic aiming at targets
- Prediction – accounts for the target's movement speed and direction while aiming
- Target Switch Delay – adjusts the delay when switching between targets (configurable)
- FOV – allows changing the aimbot target acquisition area (configurable)
- Dead Zone – enables a zone where the aimbot will not activate
- Dead Zone Radius – allows changing the size of the non-activation zone (configurable)
- Horizontal Smoothing – adjusts horizontal aim smoothness (configurable)
- Vertical Smoothing – adjusts vertical aim smoothness (configurable)
- Multi Target Priority – allows selecting target priority
- Multi Target Hitboxes – allows selecting body parts for aiming at multiple targets
- Bones – allows selecting a specific body part to aim at
- Visible Check – aims only at visible targets (not behind walls)
- Ignore Invisible Targets – ignores invisible targets
- Enemy Aimbot Key – assigns an activation key for aimbot against enemies
- Teammate Aimbot Key – assigns an activation key for aimbot against teammates
- Magic Bullet – automatically directs projectiles to the selected body part
- Curve Aim – uses a curved aiming path for more natural aimbot movement
- Ignore Flying Targets – ignores flying targets
Triggerbot (Auto Shot)
- Triggerbot – automatically fires when aiming at a target
- Character Configs – allows using separate triggerbot settings for each character
- Prediction – accounts for the target's movement speed and direction before shooting
- Prediction Strength – adjusts the prediction intensity (configurable)
- Shot Delay – adjusts the delay before firing (configurable)
- Only Enemies – activates only on enemies
- Ignore Invisible Targets – ignores invisible targets
- Head Scale – adjusts the head hitbox size for triggerbot activation (configurable)
- Chest Scale – adjusts the chest hitbox size for triggerbot activation (configurable)
- Stomach Scale – adjusts the stomach hitbox size for triggerbot activation (configurable)
- Arms Scale – adjusts the arms hitbox size for triggerbot activation (configurable)
- Legs Scale – adjusts the legs hitbox size for triggerbot activation (configurable)
- Other Scale – adjusts the size of other body areas for triggerbot activation (configurable)
- Target Hitboxes – allows selecting body parts for triggerbot activation
- Triggerbot Key – assigns triggerbot activation keys (2 keys)
Visuals (Wallhack)
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons
- Health Bar – displays players' health bars
- Ultimate Bar – displays the ultimate ability charge bar
- Name – displays players' in-game names
- Distance – displays the distance to players
- Visual Customization – allows customizing visual elements
- Chams – highlights player models
- Glow – highlights players with a glow effect
- Show Visible Only – displays only visible targets
- Visible Color – allows changing the color of visible targets
- Invisible Color – allows changing the color of targets behind obstacles
- Brightness – allows adjusting the brightness of visual elements (configurable)
Skin Changer
- Skin Changer – enables character skin changing
- Hero Skin Selection – allows selecting a skin for a character
- Skin Search – allows quickly finding the desired skin
- All Characters and Skins – unlocks access to all characters and skins
Other Features Unnamed Marvel
- Native Controller Support – the software fully supports gamepads
- FOV Changer – allows changing the field of view
- Bunnyhop – automatically performs continuous jumping
- Spinbot – automatically rotates the character
- Keybind List – displays a list of assigned hotkeys
- Menu Customization – allows customizing the menu appearance
- Config – allows creating, saving, and loading configurations
- Stream-Proof – cheat and menu not visible when capturing a window via OBS or Discord
- Ultimate Alert – displays a notification when enemy ultimate abilities are ready
Similar Products
Fury Marvel Rivals
- Aimbot with precise movement prediction
- Convenient Hero ESP with enemy filter
- Config system, Low ban risk, Affordable price
Predator Marvel Rivals
- Vector Aimbot with precise customization
- ESP and Radar for full battle control
- StreamProof and high-level security
Phoenix Marvel Rivals (Satano)
- Two Aimbots (Silent + Vector) and flexible Triggerbot
- Detailed ESP: HP, ultimate, portals, heal packs, and loot
- SkinChanger, scripts (.lua) for combos, and built-in HWID Spoofer
Dullwave Marvel Rivals Hack
- The Ultimate Aimbot for Marvel Rivals
- High-quality and convenient Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Safe software with a low chance of getting banned